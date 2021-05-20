"You are an inspiration" - Chris Weidman and Charles Oliveira share heartwarming messages after UFC 262 win

Chris Weidman and Charles Oliveira shared a great moment on social media after the Brazilian's UFC 262 win.

The two men both came up through the regional scene at around the same time and, eventually, both went on to claim UFC gold.

Weidman’s success story took place quite a few years ago now, whereas “Do Bronx” has only recently been able to ascend to the top of the lightweight division after over a decade in the promotion.

Chris Weidman & Charles Oliveira - two class acts

Both men have been in some absolute wars throughout the course of their time in the sport and there’s a good chance they’ll be in a few more, but at the end of it all, it’s just nice to see two fan favorites embracing on the big stage.

Thanks so much Champ ! You are an inspiration. Been amazing to be able to watch your career from Ring of combat to cutting weight with you in Chicago 2012. You are a true champ!! https://t.co/6Cx041JMj0 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 20, 2021

Charles Oliveira: “Best Wishes, Chris. You are an inspiration”

Chris Weidman: “Thanks so much Champ ! You are an inspiration. Been amazing to be able to watch your career from Ring of combat to cutting weight with you in Chicago 2012. You are a true champ!!”

Weidman is currently recovering from a devastating leg break against Uriah Hall that has left many wondering whether or not he’ll ever compete inside the octagon again.

On the flip side, Charles Oliveira is waiting for the outcome of the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy fight to see who he will defend the UFC lightweight title against first.

There’s a whole lot of uncertainty going on in the lives of Chris Weidman and Charles Oliveira in very different ways, but it does make you think about how much the UFC has changed in the last decade.

Weidman was a fast starter who seems to have fizzled out, whilst Oliveira grinded away before finally exploding into life in the last few years.

Everyone has a different route to the top and that should always be respected, which is why Charles Oliveira is being praised so much for his determination.

Weidman, in equal measure, will receive support every step of the way as we all hope and pray he has a full recovery in the weeks and months to come.