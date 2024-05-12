What's next for Vasiliy Lomachenko? 3 potential opponents after world title win

Vasiliy Lomachenko has long been a fan-favorite pugilist. The boxing technician tirelessly established himself as a legend in amateur boxing and later in professional boxing. Fondly referred to by monikers such as 'Loma' and 'Hi-Tech,' the 36-year-old has held world titles in three separate weight classes in pro boxing.

The Ukrainian fighter last faced IBO lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. on May 11, 2024 (May 12 as per Australian Eastern Standard Time). Their matchup had the vacant IBF lightweight title at stake. 'Loma' craftily dissected his Australian foe, mixing it up to the head and body, eventually defeating Kambosos via 11th-round TKO with relentless body shots.

Vasiliy Lomachenko has held world titles in the featherweight (126-pound), super featherweight/junior lightweight (130-pound), and lightweight (135-pound) divisions.

With the victory over Kambosos, 'Loma' captured the IBF lightweight title and now holds one of the four major world titles (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF) at 135 pounds. Today, we look at a few potential opponents 'Loma' could fight next.

#3 Vasiliy Lomachenko has been called out by Gervonta Davis

Vasiliy Lomachenko has long been at odds with undefeated American boxer Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Davis has often asserted that he's the superior fighter, whereas Lomachenko suggested 'Tank' was evading him owing to the fear of losing his unbeaten record.

Presently, Davis is scheduled to defend his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin on June 15, 2024. 'Tank' is the favorite heading into that fight. Moreover, in response to Lomachenko's amazing performance against Kambosos, he took to X and indicated that he intends to face Martin and then fight 'Loma' next. The fearsome KO artist tweeted:

"He's after Frank..let me get Frank first."

During the post-fight press conference after his win over Kambosos, Vasiliy Lomachenko was asked about Gervonta Davis' call-out. 'Loma's' promoter, Box Arum of Top Rank Boxing, responded with an apparent jab at 'Tank.' Arum said:

"That's easy to do. Social media? I can call out Mike Tyson."

Meanwhile, Vasiliy Lomachenko's manager, Egis Klimas, alluded that his fighter had just competed and is unlikely to finalize his next opponent right away. That said, 'Loma' fighting the 29-year-old Davis would surely be a dream matchup. Beating him would make Lomachenko a unified lightweight champion with the IBF and WBA titles in his grasp.

Watch Arum's and Klimas' assessment below (2:46):

#2 Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Shakur Stevenson - Technical boxing brilliance

Reigning WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson is expected to defend his title against Artem Harutyunyan on July 6, 2024. He's favored to beat Harutyunyan. The 26-year-old Stevenson has been touted as the future of boxing, a prospective torchbearer for technical boxing savants.

Should Vasiliy Lomachenko fight Stevenson, it'd be another unified lightweight championship showdown, as the winner would walk away with Lomachenko's IBF and Stevenson's WBC lightweight belts. The Newark-born Stevenson could probably beat 'Loma' and precipitate a passing of the torch moment in regard to technical boxing brilliance.

The undefeated fighter seems open to fighting Lomachenko. Stevenson, who's also promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank Boxing, has insinuated that they are trying to keep him away from 'Loma.' Responding to a tweet that indicated that a Loma-Stevenson matchup wasn't being given adequate consideration in the aftermath of the Lomachenko-Kambosos fight, Stevenson tweeted:

"Because they tryna freeze me out.. F**k All Them. Floyd [Mayweather] been told me bout all these ni**as."

#1 Vasiliy Lomachenko - lightweight clash with Emanuel Navarrete or dream scenario of four-division championship glory

Presently, Gervonta Davis holds the WBA lightweight title, Shakur Stevenson possesses the WBC lightweight title, and Vasiliy Lomachenko has the IBF lightweight title. The only other big-four 135-pound belt left is the vacant WBO lightweight title.

WBO super featherweight/junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete is moving up in weight to fight Denys Berinchyk for the vacant WBO lightweight title on May 18, 2024. Many view the 29-year-old Navarrete as the favorite to win it.

If Vasiliy Lomachenko's possible fights against Gervonta Davis and/or Shakur Stevenson don't materialize next, he could still become a unified lightweight champion by fighting the Navarrete-Berinchyk matchup's winner.

During the Lomachenko-Kambosos post-fight press conference, Bob Arum implied that his fighter could take on Davis, Stevenson, or perhaps Navarrete. Though 'Loma's' next fight hasn't been officially announced yet, Arum stated:

"The idea, here in this sport, is to win the belts, and win all four belts. So, you can take an inventory. 'Tank' Davis is fighting against Frank Martin, and it's a good fight, and we'll see who wins that fight. Navarrete fights next Saturday in San Diego ... for a lightweight championship. He was the 130-pound champion; now he's going up to 135. So, he's a possibility. Shakur Stevenson is fighting in July in Newark, defending his WBC title. So, he's a possibility. There are probably others."

Check out Bob Arum's comments about Vasiliy Lomachenko's next fight below (4:12):

This is where things get even more interesting. Granted that it'd be unlikely for 'Loma' to move up yet another weight class, but the variables at play at this point in time simply can't be ignored. 'Loma' has only lost thrice in his professional boxing career.

The first was a controversial split decision defeat against Orlando Salido early in his pro boxing career (March 2014). Salido missed weight and was accused of employing 'dirty boxing tactics.' Lomachenko then amassed an impressive 13-fight unbeaten streak, moving from featherweight to super featherweight and ultimately settling at lightweight.

Lomachenko's second defeat came against Teofimo Lopez in October 2020. That fight had 'Loma's' WBA (Super), WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles at stake; whereas Lopez's IBF lightweight belt was also on the line. Lopez bested him via unanimous decision. 'Loma' lobbied for a rematch against 'The Takeover.' Regardless, Lopez emphasized that he wasn't intrigued by their possible rematch.

Furthermore, Lomachenko's third defeat was a unanimous decision loss in a closely contested fight against Devin Haney in May 2023. Their fight had the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring lightweight titles at stake. Haney and his team then moved on to other fights, sidelining the 'Loma' rematch.

After their fights against Lomachenko, both Lopez and Haney subsequently moved up to the super lightweight (140-pound) division and currently compete in that weight class. Lopez and Haney have similarly shot down 'Loma's calls for a rematch. 'Loma' moving up to super lightweight appears improbable, even farfetched, right now.

Regardless, if 'Loma' does move up to that weight class, a long-awaited rematch against Lopez or Haney could prove to be a blockbuster fight for him. Currently, Lopez holds the WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles and has expressed interest in a fight against Ryan Garcia.

As for Haney, despite his recent defeat against Ryan Garcia, he (Haney) is still the WBC super lightweight champion as Garcia missed weight.

Lomachenko could move up in weight for a rematch against Lopez (co-incidentally, Lopez's lone pro boxing defeat came against Kambosos) or Haney and possibly become a four-division world champion. All things considered, it appears that 'Loma' would likely stay at lightweight and could face Davis, Stevenson, or Navarrete next.