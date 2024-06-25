Where does Johnny Walker go following his UFC Saudi Arabia KO loss? Exploring possible career options for the Brazilian

UFC Saudi Arabia couldn't have gone any worse for Johnny Walker. It was a return to a poor trend that has plagued the Brazilian light heavyweight for some time: brutal knockouts. He is either authoring jaw-dropping finishes or is on the receiving end of one; there is rarely ever an in-between.

This past weekend, Walker was knocked out by Volkan Oezdemir within two minutes of round one. The loss will likely send him tumbling down to the bottom of the light heavyweight top 10, given that he was previously ranked #7 and Oezdemir was ranked #9. So, in light of this latest defeat, what does Walker do next?

He has been in the UFC since 2018 and has never fought for light heavyweight gold. With the amount of losses he's picked up, he needs to reevaluate his dream of becoming champion, lest he continue to take unnecessary punishment in pursuit of an impossible dream.

Johnny Walker should move up to heavyweight

Johnny Walker once claimed, in an MMA Fighting interview, to have matched the record that ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou had set for the hardest punch ever recorded, which has since come into dispute by Joe Pyfer. While the Brazilian is certainly a knockout artist, maybe he should test his claim.

The Brazilian said:

"He [Francis Ngannou] impressed so many people with his punching power, the way he finishes his fights. People is scared to fight him. I'm not scared to fight him. We have the same punching power. I did the test at the UFC Performance Institute."

It is more than evident that he will likely never fight for a light heavyweight title, and at a staggering 6 feet 6 inches in height, he may very well be too large for the division. The weight cut could be affecting his chin, as his brain isn't given enough time to reacquire moisture in the rehydration process.

It has led to countless knockout losses. Four of his six UFC losses have all been knockouts. This time though, he is on his first back-to-back knockout loss streak. If he is as powerful as he claims to be, he could be better served fighting at heavyweight, where he won't be drained by a weight cut.

This could do wonders for his brain, and he will have the benefit of fighting in a shallower division than light heavyweight, as heavyweight only features true high-level strikers in the top five. Even Walker's limited striking skills should be of better use there. The only drawback is those heavyweights hit harder than 205-pounders.

So, while Walker's chin could be rejuvenated at heavyweight, especially after some time off, will it be enough or is the difference in power between heavyweights and light heavyweights so great that he'll be knocked out regardless? It's worth a try if he is intent on staying in the UFC.

Johnny Walker should sign with the PFL

At this point in his career, Johnny Walker should reconsider his priorities. He has been in the UFC since 2018 but has yet to even earn a title shot. Every time he comes close, he ends up on the wrong end of a vicious knockout. Whether it's Corey Anderson or Magomed Ankalaev, the outcome is set in stone.

If he comes to grips with the reality that UFC gold may not be in the cards for him, he should aim for as high a payday as he can get. Unfortunately, that won't be in the UFC, where his market value is not what it once was. The same, though, cannot be said for the PFL.

The PFL is in desperate need of bolstering its roster, especially its light heavyweight division, which is sorely lacking in recognizable names. Walker will bring some recognition, and the promotion is more than willing to break the bank for ex-UFC fighters with name value.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis left the UFC on an extremely poor run of form, before signing with the PFL, where MMA Junkie reported he had made $750,000 for his submission loss to Steven Ray. Not only would the Brazilian make more money at the PFL, but he could fulfill his world title dreams.

The PFL's light heavyweight division is incredibly thin, such that a complete UFC washout like Sean O'Connell, and forgotten middleweight Impa Kasanganay—whose only UFC highlight was being on the receiving end of 2020's knockout of the year—both became PFL light heavyweight champions.

Walker might as well give it a try before his market value is too lowered by another knockout loss.

Should Johnny Walker retire?

There was a time when Johnny Walker was regarded as a potential challenger for Jon Jones during the latter's light heavyweight reign. The Brazilian wowed fans with his explosiveness, power, and wild striking style. Whether it was a flying knee or spinning back-fist, he could flatline anyone.

Unfortunately, his creativity was a mask for a poor grasp of basic striking fundamentals. Despite being the tallest and largest light heavyweight on the roster, Walker has a poor jab and struggles to maintain distance. He doesn't move his head off the center line, nor does he tuck his chin to protect it.

He often keeps his hands low and has poor reactions when hurt. He doesn't cover up to defend himself but tries to fire back instead. To be so long and tall, but constantly lunging himself into counter range has proven detrimental. Furthermore, there is a schism between his fighting style and gym.

Walker is a wild man who tries to time a big explosive movement per round. Straight Blast Gym Ireland has tried to turn him into a patient out-fighter to no avail. He can still beat the Anthony Smiths of the world, but 'Lionheart' does not qualify as an elite win, 19 other men have beaten him.

With the amount of damage Walker keeps taking in a fruitless pursuit of UFC gold, he should retire. No one can force a fighter to retire, but to get knocked out this frequently will yield long-term health issues for him, and he has a family to think about. Perhaps he would be better off hanging up the gloves.