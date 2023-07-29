"Woife was too busy in my DM's" - When Dustin Poirier grabbing Justin Gaethje for the crowd cam instead of his wife led to hilarious fan reactions 

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are arguably two of the lightweight division's most exciting fighters. The pair have fought once before, at UFC on Fox 29, and are set for a rematch at UFC 291 this weekend.

Ahead of the clash, a video of the pair sharing a wholesome and hilarious moment on the UFC's crowd cam has re-emerged online. The crowd cam features at all UFC broadcasts, often showcasing the abundance of fighters and celebrites that attend events.

Dustin Poirier was shown on the crowd cam, with his wife Jolie sitting next to him, when out of nowhere 'The Diamond' reached behind him to grab Justin Gaethje to pose for the camera. 'The Highlight' didn't hestitate for a second, and the mutual respect between both men was evident to see.

Jon Anik, who began introducing Poirier alongside his wife, was caught out by his decision to reach for Gaethje instead. Anik said this:

"The former UFC interim lightweight champion, 'The Diamond' Dustin Poirier alongside his wife Jolie, and Justin Gaethje is with us as well!"

Watch the video below:

The Fight Bubble @thefightbubble Dustin Poirier grabbing Justin Gaethje for the crowd came instead of his wife:



#UFC291 pic.twitter.com/KJOEstXgUC Dustin Poirier grabbing Justin Gaethje for the crowd came instead of his wife:

Fans found the crowd cam moment between Poirier and Gaethje hilarious, with several fans stating that 'The Diamond' ignored Jolie because she was in Conor McGregor's DM's.

@ableton_999 said:

"His woife was too busy in my DM's"

Ableton @ableton_999 @thefightbubble His woife was too busy in my DM's

Another fan appeared to notice that Justin Gaethje was the one to let Dustin Poirier know he was on camera:

"I fucking love this video. Gaethje telling Poirier the cams on him. Dustin pulling Justin in. Rivals who have fought before but are so cool to each other. Poirier even invited Justin to his launch party or some s**t"

"Gaethje cool af!"

"Saturday will be friendly fire"

"Because his wife is in McGregor's DM"

"Jolie's wife*"

"Mcgregor's wife"

Screenshot of fan reactios to Poirier and Gaethje crowd cam

Michael Chandler predicts a decision victory in Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje fight

Michael Chandler's prediction for the UFC 291 main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje may surprise fans.

In a sport where violence is inherent, both Poirier and Gaethje are known for their exciting fighting styles and brutal fights. But 'Iron' believes that the fight will go all five rounds.

Chandler, who has faced both men in the UFC, broke down the matchup on YouTube and said this:

"My prediction is Justin Gaethje wins via decision. Similar to what we saw against him and Tony Ferguson, obviously we know he finished Tony Ferguson late in the fight. I think it was the fifth round, fourth or fifth round. I don't think he finishes Poirier, but I do think he beats him with output"

Watch the video below from 8:20: