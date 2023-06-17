100,000 Steps in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Classes in Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4 are distinct from one another due to their unique skills, strengths, and weaknesses. They are set apart even further through the different weapons, armor, and Legendary Aspects that can only be equipped by a specific class. These gear perfectly complement the various builds possible for each category.

An example of a one-of-a-kind gear in the game is a Unique Armor called 100,000 Steps. This valuable item is a pair of boots that only the mighty Barbarian can equip. Anyone who can get their hands on it will surely have an easier time traversing Sanctuary.

How to get 100,000 Steps in Diablo 4

100,000 Steps aren't a pair of boots that you can simply purchase from a merchant, regardless of how much gold your Barbarian has saved up in Diablo 4. These boots are also not sitting and gathering dust at the end of some difficult dungeon waiting to be claimed.

If you want to get your hands on 100,000 Steps, you will need a dash of luck since it can only be found as a random drop from enemies that you kill or chests that are located across the world of Sanctuary.

However, it is not as simple as going around and slaying enemies or opening chests until you find it. Before it becomes available for you to find, there is a very specific condition that you must meet: raise the difficulty to World Tier 3.

To accomplish this, you must first raise your character level to 50 and finish the game's story campaign. Once this is finished, you will receive a new Priority Quest called World Tier 3: Nightmare.

This Quest tasks you with conquering the challenges of the Capstone Dungeon called Cathedral of Light. Upon completion, the level cap in the game will be raised, and you will be able to change the difficulty to World Tier 3 in any of the World Tier statues.

Once World Tier 3 is selected, Unique Items like 100,000 Steps can finally be dropped by enemies or looted from chests.

If you want to further increase the odds of finding Unique gear, you can take on the more difficult challenge of completing the next Capstone Dungeon and raising the difficulty of Diablo 4 to World Tier 4.

100,000 Steps effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

100,000 Steps is a valuable piece of gear in Diablo 4, regardless of the Barbarian build that you are going for. However, it is at its best when used by one that utilizes the Walking Arsenal Key Passive. This is due to its unique effect.

Here's how it works: After gaining the final damage bonus from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain [XX-XX] Fury. This cannot happen more than once every 30 seconds.

Aside from its unique effect, it has some Affixes that can still benefit your Barbarian even if you do not use the Walking Arsenal Key Passive. Here are the Affixes for this item:

Equipment Affix Attacks Reduce Evade's Cooldown Affix 1 +Dexterity Affix 2 +Damage When Swapping Weapons Affix 3 +Damage to Stunned Enemies Affix 4 +Ranks to Ground Stomp

100,000 Steps is certainly valuable to any Barbarian and will aid you in your adventures across Sanctuary. If you want to see all of the Unique items currently available for all classes in Diablo 4, you can check out this article.

