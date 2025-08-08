5 Best Addons you should get on TurtleWoW

TurtleWoW is arguably one of the best Vanilla experiences on the internet for World of Warcraft, and naturally, you’ll want to get a few mods installed before you begin. Mods/addons just make the game more enjoyable, automating certain parts of your experience, or giving you more screen real estate to work with. Shrinking and adjusting the UI to your own liking is important, I think. Between these, and things to keep you in-the-know as you play the game are nice to have around.
These aren’t the only addons you can and should install in TurtleWoW, but they’re a solid baseline to start with. Vanilla World of Warcraft has always been a very cryptic experience to newcomers, so having some extra tools in your kit can never hurt. Here’s what I go with when I’m playing.
The best and most useful addons for TurtleWoW
- Bagnon
- Bartender2 (+GryllsExpBar)
- pfQuest
- TW Threatmeter
- Pepopo BigWigs
While this is technically a list of the 5 best addons for TurtleWoW, I had to add one to the Bartender2 entry, and that’s GryllsExpBar. For some reason, Bartender doesn’t give an EXP Bar, and that’s really its only flaw. A few of these addons are not found in the main loader for the MMO.
Instead, you can click “add new addon” and click on the TurtleWoW Wiki. From there, just copy the URL for the mod you want to put on, and it will install. Just make sure you exit out and return to the game, if you’re logged in.
1) Bagnon
Bagnon’s a no-brainer, and has always been one of my favorite addons for World of Warcraft Classic in general (until it broke), and so it goes that it’s important in TurtleWoW. A simple enough mod, it converts all of your bags into one fluid, easy-to-manage inventory, and also gives you access to see your items with a short button click or two.
Instead of having to rummage through several different UI options for your bags, just having one window is going to be a real life saver. It’s easier to sort, navigate, and is just one of the best addons I’ve seen for Blizzard’s MMO, and any version of the private servers I’ve been to. There’s not much to say about it other than that it’s terrific.
2) Bartender2 (+GryllsExpBar)
Bartender’s another addon I tend to recommend to people, whether for Retail, or Classic Season of Discovery. I still prefer to use Bartender for how flexible it is. It lets you change the shape, size, and position of all of your hotbars. It also lets you move your bags, and main menu UI tab.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t have an EXP Bar, as I mentioned above, so I also run GryllsExpBar, and just move that down to the bottom of the screen. Instead of having one giant hotbar at the bottom of the screen, and weirdly placed hotbars everywhere else, why not design them exactly the way you want?
3) pfQuest
pfQuest is a new one, but it also does something you’ll be familiar with if you play World of Warcraft. This TurtleWoW addon is a quest guide. It even gives you a variety of icon choices, so that the mini-map looks just the way you want it to when following quest objectives. It has a sort of TomTom feature too, in that it tells you the distance to your objectives.
With so many new quests in the game, and new areas, having knowledge of what to do has never been more important. Vanilla WoW didn’t really have much in the way of quest tracking to begin with, so having this QoL feature is a must for me.
4) TW Threatmeter
The TW Threatmeter is another really simple pick for TurtleWoW addons. Having some kind of threatmeter is important, so you don’t accidentally pull aggro and die. It has a Tank Mode, to show the creatures you’re taking currently, as long as you’re holding aggro on more than one creature.
It can give you sound/glow warnings, and show your Threat Percentage, so you know when to back off. Remember, this is a more Vanilla experience, so it’s not always going to be a game where you go all out in every single second of a fight. Knowing when to back off is going to be a key to success.
5) Pepopo BigWigs
Speaking of combat, there are also new dungeons, and new raids in TurtleWoW, so knowing what the bosses are going to do is nice; why not have an addon for that? There’s a version of BigWigs (Deadly Boss Mods) for this private server. You can set the locations for notifications to pop up at, which is certainly nice.
It has so many things to adjust! You can set up alerts, warnings, combat announcements, a huge suite of plugins, and it covers all the major bosses of the game. I cannot stress how important things like this are, even if you think you know everything. Your raid will thank you for not standing somewhere you shouldn’t.
