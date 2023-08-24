5 best addons to install for WoW Classic Hardcore

Before you dive into WoW Classic Hardcore, you need some addons. Some players disagree on that point, but don’t let anyone guilt trip you. These optional files make World of Warcraft more enjoyable to play as a whole. The vanilla experience didn’t track quests well, bags were clunky, and there were tons of game mechanics to be aware of. These addons will let you track a wide assortment of in-game features and, in general, make life easier.

Apart from the five mentioned below, there are more that you should consider for WoW Classic Hardcore as well. I also enjoy Leatrix Plus, Guidelime, and DropTheCheapestThing as useful additions to my gameplay on the Classic servers.

Must-have addons for WoW Classic Hardcore

1) Deadly Boss Mods (DBM)

If you're going to do group content, get DBM (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Deadly Boss Mods, or DBM, is one of the most important mods you can have in WoW Classic Hardcore. This goes double if you plan on running dungeons and, even further, raiding after you’ve finished powerleveling. No matter what group-based content exists in the game, Deadly Boss Mods will be able to walk you through it safely - as long as you pay attention.

When it comes to addons, Deadly Boss Mods helps you learn what every boss and dangerous enemy in the game can do. It alerts you before Tank Busters, AOE attacks, phase changes, and so much more. You can load whichever facets of it you want, as well. It’s flexible and important to have for group gameplay.

2) Bagnon

The more bags you have, the better Bagnon becomes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The default UI for bags in WoW Classic Hardcore is miserable. Sure, it’s been updated in retail, but Bagnon is my go-to elsewhere in the game.

While there are several bag options, this is the one I’ve always used. It condenses all your bags into one huge container instead of having to individually open them or sort and sift aimlessly. You can use the search tab to figure out what items you need as well.

You don’t have time to waste when you’re exploring Azeroth, after all. Spending too much time searching your bags might mean a dangerous enemy pops up without you noticing, ending your streak of survival.

3) Questie

Finding and tracking quests has never been easier (Image via Questie/CurseForge)

One of the worst parts of WoW Classic Hardcore is that the game doesn’t really track quests. It doesn’t show you where to go - just here’s a description of the mission! Finding your quest objectives in the game can be infuriating.

Questie can help you plan a route through the game that’s safe and tracks your quests in an easy-to-understand manner.

Questie shows available quests, what you have to do, and the turn-in locations right on your mini-map! It’s a must-have - if you skip everything else on this addon list, do not pass on Questie.

4) Plater Nameplates

Plater Nameplates works similarly to WeakAuras (Image via Plater Nameplate/CurseForge)

You need plenty of information when playing through this challenging optional mode in World of Warcraft. Plate Nameplates gives you far more information simply by checking enemies’ health bar.

It shows you the threat level you’ve attained (saving you another addon) and the debuffs that foe has. You can also see upcoming attacks this way, making counterspells/stuns much easier to get off.

There are quite a few nameplate addons, but this is one I found recently. It is easy to use and quite satisfying when it comes to playing WoW Classic Hardcore.

5) WeakAuras

WeakAuras is hands down the best - if you know how to use it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

WeakAuras can do nearly anything. It creates timers and helps you play better. If you can think of something to track or understand in World of Warcraft, someone has made a WeakAura for it. I used it in retail to track locations of special events and to help me remember what I was doing in a DPS rotation.

You have audio and visual queues you can set up. It can help you do so much in the game, and there aren’t too many limits. It can be confusing to work with at first, but with time and experimentation, this addon becomes a must-have for WoW Classic Hardcore and beyond.

World of Warcraft’s hardcore offering for classic fans begins on August 24, 2023. If you want to learn more about the game, here are some of the best classes to level as in the game.