5 best defensive abilities in World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm

When playing World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm, you want the best offensive and defensive abilities on your character. As this is a Battle Royale mode, the abilities you unlock are random. It all depends on the luck of the draw when finding stuff out in the wild. It also depends largely on what your opponents have when you beat them. That doesn’t mean there aren’t powers you should look out for.

On the whole, the best defensive abilities have pretty high cooldowns in World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm. This makes sense, as the game would quickly become infuriating if people could spam powers like Fade to Shadow. This is just our list of what the best powers are—yours might vary.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the author's opinion.

Which defensive abilities are the best in World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm

1) Windstorm

Windstorm in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Is Windstorm really one of the best defensive abilities in World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm? Of course, it is. It’s a long-range stun that can be used in a wealth of situations. Whether you’re locking someone down so they stop hitting you with that obnoxiously powerful Fire Whirl, or getting away from incoming enemies, it’s the best.

Stuns are one of the best defensive options you can ask for. There are so many powerful attacks in this limited-time mode, so you don’t want to be caught off guard. If you’re in a 1 vs. 1 situation and want to get out, just stun them and run.

2) Faeform

Faeform in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While Windstorm is amazing, sometimes you’re too late to stun someone. Maybe you were hit from behind with one, and now you’re trapped. One of the best defensive abilities in World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm can fix that and get you out of the trap: Faeform.

Faeform will break whatever crowd control effects you’re trapped in and let you move with damage reduction and increased movement speed for a limited time. You can’t attack while in Faeform, so it’s purely to get out of the way. You can also use it to set up a counterattack but remember that you aren’t invulnerable during it.

3) Fade to Shadow

Faeform in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’re caught in a situation with low health and know that if you can get away, you can turn the tide, consider popping Fade to Shadow. This is a combination of Mage’s Blink and Rogue’s Stealth. It has an incredibly high cooldown of 18 seconds, but considering what it does, it certainly makes sense.

When you activate this ability, it teleports you in whatever direction you’re facing and immediately drops you into a limited-time Stealth. That way, you’re free to get out of the line of sight and find a place to cool off or rethink your strategy. It can also be a great offensive tool in the right moments.

4) Steel Traps

Steel Traps in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Steel Traps, when used properly, are one of the most fun abilities in World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm. They might seem awkward to use, as when you cast them, they drop down in front of you, but that’s not as bad as it seems. This is the defensive ability you activate when someone is just running you down non-stop.

This is perfect for when you’re just backing up and someone won’t let you go. Drop the traps and root and damage them. This should give you time to activate whatever attack you were trying to use—or to disappear into shadows and hide.

5) Repel

Repel in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Repel is my personal favorite pick when it comes to the best defensive abilities in World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm. It creates a magical barrier that repels all incoming damage and debuffs. That’s already phenomenal, but this is also a great offensive power, depending on how you use it.

After that, it triggers a Silence and Knockback for all enemies around the caster, giving you a moment to either engage someone or just get away. No matter which option you pick, it’s incredibly useful.

World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm is a new, limited-time battle royale for WoW subscribers. The end date for this mode has not yet been revealed, but retail players can now play it.