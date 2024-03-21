5 best offensive abilities in World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm

If you’re playing World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm, you definitely want the best, most powerful offensive abilities in the game mode. While it is random, and you have to get lucky sometimes, we’re going to highlight the powers you’re going to want to have on your hotbar the most. As always, with lists like this, these abilities are situational. You’ll also want to mix these up with a few defensive abilities.

It takes hard work and skill to win in World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm, so having the best offensive abilities is just the first step. You also need things like situational awareness and knowing when to engage and when to back off. That comes with practice, though. Let’s dive into this topic and see what the optimal powers are.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Best offensive abilities to find in World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm

1) Fire Whirl

Fire Whirl in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Without a doubt, Fire Whirl is the most powerful of all the offensive abilities in World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm. It’s only been a few days, and people are already calling for it to be nerfed hard. In my very first match, someone showed up within three minutes and blew me to pieces with Fire Whirl. Immediate loss.

You wreathe yourself in a massive fire tornado and rush around, dealing damage to everyone around you. It also grants a speed buff and is great for demolishing players and packs of monsters alike. It’s the best power in the game, and it’s not even close to this limited-time game mode.

2) Holy Shield

Holy Shield in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Holy Shield is another favorite of mine for World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm mode. It’s a close-range projectile, where you throw your shield at a target. While it does deal damage to targets in its path, that’s not where the real money lies for this particular ability.

You want to re-cast it after it’s within your targets to detonate it. Holy Shield then deals damage to anyone caught in the explosion’s range, making it an ideal way to finish people off in a heated battle.

3) Mana Sphere

Mana Sphere in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Don’t underestimate the power of the Mana Sphere. Easily one of the best offensive abilities in World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm, players can hold this attack down to increase its size to a massive glowing orb. Then it gets shot forward, dealing damage and, perhaps most importantly, knocking enemies back as it shoots through them. It can hit not just your target but enemies behind them.

There are so many great times to have a knockback in a mode like World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm. Is your current opponent doing a close-range combat build? Do you not want to get hit with the Smackerel? Then knock them back and drop something like Rime Arrow on them afterward.

4) Rime Arrow

Rime Arrow in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Simple and to the point, Rime Arrow launches an icy arrow at whomever your current target is. It will explode on impact, damaging the target and any nearby enemies. I’m a big fan of this when it comes to killing enemy packs, but there’s something else that makes it an incredibly viable World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm offensive ability.

Rime Arrow cannot miss. On top of that, it has a fairly low cooldown of 10s. But the fact that once you’ve launched it, it’s not going to miss the target is pretty fantastic. It’s easily one of the best offensive abilities around.

5) Storm Archon

Storm Archon in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sure, the close-range attacks are good, but I’m a fan of not having to get into melee range if I can avoid it. Storm Archon is a line spell - so it deals damage in a line in front of you after cast it. It has a pretty long cooldown of 20s, but there’s a reason for this, and it makes perfect sense.

What makes this one of World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm’s best powers is that you can recast it a second time to call in another element. It can be recast twice, making it incredibly deadly if you time it right.

Plunderstorm is the mysterious update that was teased as a part of 10.2.6, on the World of Warcraft 2024 plan. The reason for the pirate flag is that it was this: Plunderstorm.