5 best Hunter runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Season of Discovery offers Hunters more opportunities to explore and try out new playstyles, thanks to the new rune system. Hunters are known to be the class for solo players, and this hasn't changed much throughout the game's history. This season ushers in changes that may offer more flexibility and versatility in how you want to play as a Hunter.

Each class in the game gets a unique set of runes to equip in each of the character's armor slots. These runes are scattered across the map for players to find and obtain. Here are the best Hunter runes in the World of Warcraft Season of Discovery.

Lone Wolf, Aspect of the Lion, and other great Hunter Runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery

1) Lone Wolf (Chest)

Lone Wolf emerges as a top rune of choice for Hunters in the World of Warcraft Season of Discovery. Hunters are generally more vulnerable without a pet, but this rune makes up for the weakness. With the Lone Wolf rune, you deal 25% increased damage with all attacks when you don't have an active pet.

To acquire it, reach level 20 and visit Ratchet in The Barrens. Seek out Grizzby in the inn on the south side, and take on three quests that require you to locate various items.

2) Aspect of the Lion (Chest)

The Blessing of Kings is a 10% Stat Boost typically provided by Paladins, and has been a unique asset for the Alliance in WoW Classic. Now, with the Aspect of the Lion rune, Hunters in the Horde can offer a similar advantage. The Hunter adopts the qualities of a lion, increasing total stats by 10% for nearby allies and an additional 10% for the Hunter itself. With its powerful party buffs, anticipate this becoming a staple rune in both PvE and PvP group content.

To obtain the Aspect of the Lion, head to the southern Wetlands and explore a cave around 53, 64. You should find a level 25 elite owl named Carrodin inside that you need to defeat to acquire the rune.

3) Master Marksman (Chest)

For Ranged Hunters, Master Marksman is a great rune option in the World of Warcraft Season of Discovery. It boosts critical strike chance by 5% and reduces the Mana cost of all Shot abilities by 25%. It is specifically useful for those who want to keep their pet while getting the extra Crit Chance.

The method to acquire this rune varies depending on your race, but it involves taking down a specific NPC that spawns in a particular location.

4) Sniper Training (Legs)

There are plenty of great rune options for the Legs slot, but Sniper Training is the best and most versatile of them all. By remaining stationary for six seconds, Hunters receive a substantial 10% bonus Critical Hit Chance for their Shot abilities. This rune is likely to be the preferred option for many builds, although melee Hunters and Beast Master hunters also have alternative options to consider.

To find it, you need to find a creature that holds the Sniper Training. Kill it to get your hands on the rune.

5) Beast Mastery (Gloves)

Pets don't usually contribute much to the damage department in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery. Thanks to Beast Mastery, they can now play a major role in increasing your damage output by as they receive a massive 30% boost in both damage and health. Moreover, it empowers pets with the ability to Taunt enemies directly.

There are several ways to obtain Beast Mastery, but the easiest is by heading to the Darkshore and defeating furbolgs until one of them drops an item called Crab Treats. Once you've secured the item, proceed to the beach and use it on a crab. This should put the rune into your inventory.

