5 best Mage Runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Season of Discovery brings exciting changes for Mages, introducing a new Rune system that opens up opportunities for diverse playstyles. While Mages are traditionally known for their DPS roles, the addition of these Runes provides a chance for players to explore supportive roles. This season's changes aim to bring increased flexibility and versatility to the Mage class.

Every class receives a distinct set of Runes that can be equipped in various armor slots on the character. These Runes are scattered throughout the game world, offering players the challenge and reward of discovering and obtaining them.

Here are the best Mage Runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Rewind Time and other great Mage Runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery

1) Burnout (Chest)

Burnout provides an extra Critical Strike chance for Mages (Image via Blizzard)

Burnout is a powerful Rune to equip in the Chest slot of World of Warcraft Season of Discovery.

The additional Critical Hit Chance provided by Burnout, albeit with a slightly increased Mana cost, serves as a clear and direct improvement for Fire Mages. It results in a 15% increase in spell critical strike chance for all spells, with the trade-off being that non-periodic spell critical strikes now incur an additional mana cost of 1% of the base mana.

Depending on your race, you should kill either a Frozen Trogg or a Frozen Murloc with fire spells to obtain this rune.

2) Mass Regeneration (Chest)

Mages have access to several Healing Runes in the World of Warcraft Season of Discovery, allowing them to take on the Support role when equipped. Mass Regeneration introduces a buff called Temporal Beacon on the target while providing healing for three seconds.

Temporal Beacon enables damage dealt to enemies to also function as healing for targets under the effect of this buff. Specifically, it records the subject's space-time position, converting 80% of all Arcane damage done by the caster into chronomantic healing for each of the caster's current Temporal Beacon targets. However, this healing is subject to a 50% reduction when applied to the caster themselves.

3) Icy Veins (Legs)

Among the Leg Runes available to Mages in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery, Icy Veins is arguably the best choice whether you are a DPS Mage or a Support Mage.

Icy Veins enhances casting speed and eliminates pushback, which is a significant advantage in PvP scenarios where maintaining uninterrupted casting is important. It accelerates spellcasting, granting a 20% increase in spellcasting speed. To acquire this Rune, you need to collect 10 books scattered throughout the world. Depending on your race, you are provided with different books to collect.

4) Rewind Time (Gloves)

In the World of Warcraft Season of Discovery, Mages have access to a valuable Healing Rune for their Gloves slot, which is known as Rewind Time. This Rune allows Mages to address sudden damage spikes faced by Tanks. By rewinding time, the spell undoes all damage inflicted on the target within the last five seconds.

While it may not be a direct healing spell, Rewind Time proves beneficial for Mages engaging in group content without external healing support. To obtain this Rune, you need to visit Ratchet in the Barrens and interact with Grizzby in the Inn. You can complete his quest by gathering various materials.

5) Ice Lance (Gloves)

For those who prefer the Frost DPS mage, Ice Lance should be a staple Rune. It inflicts Frost damage on an enemy target and triples its damage output when directed at Frozen targets. Coupled with the Fingers of Frost runes, you get a deadly combo that is sure to wipe out your enemies.

You can acquire this Rune by completing the Spell Research quest. You can get this quest from the Defias Bandits, Marryk Nurribit, Mai'ah, or Isabella, depending on your race.

