5 best mounts in New World

Two years after its launch, New World, the thrilling open-world MMO set in the fantastical island of Aeternum, will now feature mounts, which you can ride on your journey across the island in its first expansion. There are three variations of mounts in the game — horses, dire wolves, and lions. They will allow you to travel at an increased speed.

To obtain a mount in New World, you must first own the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion. Once in the game, you must level up to at least 25 and finish the My Kingdom for a Horse Quest, which will grant you access to mounts.

All mounts in the title merely provide visual variations, but they all have the same purpose of being a mode of transportation. This article lists some of the best-looking mounts in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Solomon, Spectrum, and other cool mounts in New World

1) Solomon

Solomon is a horse mount in New World (Image via Amazon Games)

Horses are the first of the three types of mounts that you can get in New World. You may want to consider getting the imposing Solomon as your travel companion and a means of transportation as you venture across Aeternum. The regal stallion is fully armored and has a classy black aesthetic, allowing you to travel large distances more efficiently and with style.

You can level up Solomon to increase his speed and stamina by feeding him and engaging in races and tasks. You can also personalize your horse by adding custom gear, decorations, armor, and dyes of your choice.

2) Spectrum

Spectrum is a flaxen-maned mount (Image via Amazon Games)

Spectrum, the flaxen-maned beauty with the heart of a racer, is also one of the best horses you may consider as your mount in New World. She’s a rare red horse that can captivate anyone with her fiery beauty.

You can upgrade your riding style and your trusty companion through mount buffs obtained in quests, Riding Trade Skill rewards, and open-world drops. She’s also available for customization if you want to enhance her charm.

3) Amani

Amani is a wolf mount in the game (Image via Amazon Games)

Dire Wolves are mounts you can unlock when you reach level 45. Amani is one of the best Dire Wolves in New World. With his pitch-black coat, the sharp claws of a natural hunter, and a body covered with steel, you’ll look like a vicious knight on the warpath when you use him as a mount, journeying across Aeternum.

Like the other mounts in the game, you can customize Amani to your liking and enhance its performance through mount buffs.

4) Beatrix

Beatrix is a lion mount in the game (Image via Amazon Games)

Lions are the last type of mounts that you can get so far in New World. These apex predators are tamed and will allow you to ride them as you travel in the game. Beatrix, the majestic ocher king of the beasts, is one of the lions that you can choose in the varied selection.

Considering Beatrix’s intimidating presence, using him as your mount will command respect as you roam the wilderness of Aeternum. Just like all the other mounts in the game, this solitary hunter’s appearance can also be personalized to match your aesthetic. He will have a more effective performance through upgrades and leveling up.

5) Albus

Albus is a snow-white mount in New World (Image via Amazon Games)

Albus, belonging to the wild cat family, has a snow-white coat that will make you stand out as you roam the hinterland.

It is said that the white lion is the messenger of a higher power. As such, it is a great honor to ride this creature as a mount. With attachments, buffs, and other personalization features, you can make this mount uniquely your own.

This wraps up our list of the best mounts in New World.