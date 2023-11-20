5 ways to level up quickly in New World

After its lackluster launch, New World is back with its first-ever expansion, featuring major revamps and overhauls in its gameplay. With the release of the Rise of the Angry Earth on October 3, the MMO witnessed an influx of returning players. In addition to a new campaign, the game now boasts trade skills and new weapons like the Flail, bringing in fresh elements that have redefined the meta.

With the changes made in the recently launched expansion, it's also necessary to examine how the progression system was modified. If you're a beginner looking to try out the game or a returning player giving New World another chance, here's how you can level up quickly.

5 tips and tricks to level up quickly in New World Rise of the Angry Earth

1) Complete the main quests

The new expansion features several main quests to complete (Image via Amazon Games)

Much like other MMOs, leveling in New World involves a continuous grind and quest farming. The primary and most significant source of XP in the game comes from completing the main story quests. Completing the main storyline also gives you access to end-game items, another reason to focus on these quests.

The campaign guides you through different areas in Aeternum as you progress in the game. It's also a great way to familiarize yourself with the world and map, so be sure to prioritize these quests early on.

2) Efficient traveling

Efficient traveling helps you gain XP quickly (Image via Amazon Games)

When it comes to completing quests, a fundamental tip is to avoid traveling exclusively for a single quest turn-in. Instead, aim to consolidate multiple quests and complete them in a single journey. This not only saves time but also maximizes the rewards gained from each trip.

Unlocking fast travel points and registering at an inn are also essential tips for quick and convenient navigation across the map. This allows you to travel quickly and efficiently while streamlining your overall XP grinding.

3) Boost weapon XP through PVP missions

Participate in PvP missions to level up your weapons (Image via Amazon Games)

Accumulating weapon experience and weapon points in New World is an important aspect of character progression. You simply need to kill enemies with weapons, which translates into earned weapon experience and points. The more weapon points obtained, the greater the ability to unlock additional weapon skills and perks.

PvP missions allow you to gain weapon XP significantly. It is highly recommended to choose weapons that align with individual playstyles and consistently stick to them throughout your leveling journey.

4) Join a faction

Once you reach level 17, you get the chance to join one of three factions. The faction selection does not significantly impact the leveling process, as all of them offer identical advantages.

The benefits of faction membership become particularly apparent during the progression to level 60. It includes increased XP for defeating monsters, a 10% experience boost in PvP, and access to faction missions. It's important to choose which faction missions to pick though, as not everything is worth the time and effort.

5) Complete worthwhile faction missions

Choose faction missions that are worth your time in New World (Image via Amazon Games)

As mentioned, it's important to choose which faction missions to take. If you are grinding for XP, it's highly recommended to stick with PvE missions. PvP missions create a logistical headache since teleporting back to town becomes unavailable, forcing a time-consuming return to turn in quests.

For optimal efficiency, only go for PvE faction missions that align with the locations of main and side missions, reducing the need for extra travel. Additionally, if you're leveling through expeditions, don't overlook the value of expedition-related faction missions.

This wraps up our leveling guide in New World Rise of the Angry Earth.