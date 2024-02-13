5 best Palworld base locations

Finding the best Palworld base locations to set your camp is one of the most important early-game decisions. While this process is quite straightforward, figuring out the best base location can be an arduous task, especially if you're new to the survival-crafting genre.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great resource-rich areas on the game's map that can be repurposed into a great base location for early-game. Here are the five best Palworld base locations that also double as a great resource farm, helping you gather necessary resources to upgrade your weapons, as well as train your Pals.

Best Palworld base locations for resource gathering

1) Plateau of Beginnings (233, -513)

The Plateau of Beginnings (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This is the first best base location you will reach upon starting Palworld. The Plateau of Beginnings makes for a fantastic early-game base location due to it being a fairly big area, making it very suitable to set up different resource farming spots, as well as giving you and your Pals plenty of space to move around in freely.

Additionally, the Plateau of Beginnings has plenty of early-game resources as well as Pals within close proximity. The resources you can easily farm here are

Wood

Stone

Ore

2) Hillside (7, -529)

The Hillside base location (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The Hillside is a bit further ahead of the opening Windswept plateau but is a great base location, especially if you're looking for a place to mine ores, one of the most necessary crafting ingredients in Palworld. The Hillside Plateau also features plenty of trees to help you farm wood, another major resource you don't want to miss out on.

The resources you can farm here are

Ore

Wood

The Hillside Plateau is home to one of the Syndicate bases, allowing you to catch a random Pal every once in a while and also farm those Combat Passive Skills.

3) Cinnamoth Forest (-7, -323)

The Cinnamoth Forest (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The Cinnamoth Forest is one of the earliest and best mid-game Palworld base locations. This forested location is one of the best spots to farm ore, wood, and stone, as well as catch some rare Pals that otherwise don't usually appear in other areas of the map. Here are all the resources you can farm at the Cinnamoth Forest:

Ore

Wood

Stone

However, this is also one of the most dangerous areas to set up base, especially if you're under-leveled. Given it's a forest, this base location is very likely to get infiltrated by powerful Pals outside of raids.

4) Twilight Dunes (-94, -119)

The Twilight Dunes (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The Twilight Dunes is another great mid-game Palworld base location rich in rare minerals and resources. Despite being a rather small area, it is one of the best locations in the game if you want to farm high-quality Pal oil and coal. Additionally, you can encounter very rare Pals here, with powerful Combat Passive Skills.

Here are all the resources you can farm at Twilight Dunes:

High-quality Pal oil

Coal

Stone

Ore

5) Mount Obsidian (-570, -650)

Mount Obsidian (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Mount Obsidian is a great location to farm coal since it's filled with several small mines across its surface. However, the biggest reasons you would want to set up a base here are to get a fast travel point, which is very rare in this location, and to find a Skill Fruit tree. Here are all the resources you can farm at Mount Obsidian:

Coal

Skill Fruits

Ore

Additionally, much like the Hillside plateau, Mount Obsidian is home to some of the best early to mid-game Pals.