Combat Passive Skills in Palworld are easily among the most powerful abilities in the game. While the Active Skills your Pals come equipped with are the primary damage dealers, these provide the necessary buffs to their overall defense, attack, and other key attributes. Combat Passive Skills also play a crucial role in endgame dungeons and raids.

While you will have an abundance of these in Palword, only a handful benefit your Pals in a meaningful way. Moreover, these abilities are shared among most entities in your arsenal. That said, a few are exclusive to the more powerful "Legendary Pals."

With that in mind, here's a list of some of the best Combat Passive Skills in Palworld, including their perks and the ways to obtain them.

Best Combat Passive Skills in Palworld and how to obtain them

Most Combat Passive Skills in Palworld are obtained organically by catching more Pals of the same type. However, the distribution of these abilities is randomized. As such, you will need to catch a good number of same-type entities to get the desired Combat Passive Skill. Child Pals also inherit these abilities. But here, too, their distribution is randomized.

Expand Tweet

However, Legendary Pals in this game will always come equipped with a certain ability. With that in mind, here are some of the best Combat Passive Skills in Palworld:

1) Legend

Legend Combat Passive Skill can be obtained from Legendary Pals (Image via Pocketpair)

Legend is a Tier +3 Passive Skill that is exclusive to all Legendary Pals in the game. These entities are some of the toughest and most powerful creatures in the title and can be encountered and caught as Level 50 Alpha Field Bosses.

This skill has the following perks:

Attack +20%

Defense +20%

Movement Speed +15%

In addition to getting these skills by catching Legendary Pals, you can also pass these Combat Passive Skills to an Offspring Pal via breeding.

2) Musclehead

Musclehead Combat Passive Skill buffs your Pal's base attack power (Image via Pocketpair)

Musclehead is a Tier +2 Passive Skill and is essentially an attack-enhancing attribute. It can only be obtained by catching Pals. First, you should check an entity out in the wild to see if it has the ability to inherit the Musclehead skill and catch multiple copies of them until you find one with the Passive Skill.

The Musclehead Passive Skill has the following perks:

Attack +30%

Work Speed -50%

Much like any other skill in the game, Musclehead can be transferred to Offspring Pals through breeding.

3) Ferocious

Ferocious comes very handy during boss fights (Image via Pocketpair)

Ferocious is a Tier +3 Combat Passive Skill in Palworld, and similar to Musclehead, is an attack-enhancing perk. However, unlike the previous entry, Ferocious doesn't have any negative effects. It can be obtained by catching Pals that have the highest chance of inheriting it.

Ferocious Combat Passive Skill has the following perks:

Attack +20%

While Ferocious doesn't have any negative effects, it still doesn't replace Musclehead due to its lower attack buff.

4) Hooligan

Although Hooligan increases your Pal's attack power, it reduces their Work Speed (Image via Pocketpair)

Hooligan is a Tier +1 Combat Passive Skill. It can be found relatively early in lower-level Pals. Hooligan is effectively the same as Musclehead, albeit with a much lower attack buff as well as work speed debuff. Getting the Hooligan skill involves finding Pals that might carry this passive perk and catching multiple copies of them.

Hooligan Combat Passive Skill has the following perks:

Attack +15%

Work Speed -10%

Similarly to other skills, Hooligan can be inherited by Offspring Pals via breeding.

5) Brave

Brave can be obtained fairly early (Image via Pocketpair)

Brave, similarly to Hooligan, is a Tier +1 Combat Passive Skill that boosts the attack power of Pals. However, unlike the latter, this ability doesn't have any negative effects. Obtaining Brave requires you to catch multiple copies of Pals that can inherit the skill.

Brave Combat Passive Skill has the following perks:

Attack +10%

Much like Hooligan, Brave can be found pretty early in the game and can also be transferred to child Pals via breeding.

Check out our Palworld guides to have an easier time in-game:

Pal designs similar to Pokemon || Palworld tier list || Is Palworld coming to PS4 & PS5 || Palworld Admin Commands || How to find and hatch eggs || All Merchant locations || How to get Huge Dragon Egg || Best tips for Palworld || All Alpha bosses || All Tower locations