Is Palworld available on mobile?

After its launch, many fans are wondering if Palworld is on mobile. This brand-new monster-tamer game from developer Pocketpair is available on several major platforms, but where does that leave smartphone users? Major publishers such as Capcom have begun dipping their toes into the world of mobile gaming with titles like Resident Evil 4.

The multi-platform monster tamer has been on many gamers' lists for a while now, and this article will discuss whether it will be available on smartphones as well.

Is Palworld coming to mobile via Android and iOS?

No mobile release is in the cards for now (Image via Pocketpair)

As per official information, Palworld is only available on consoles and PCs. This includes the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. With such a small target platform base in mind, a mobile launch is not on the horizon as this title's team is hard at work polishing the current game as much as possible.

The closest fans will be able to get to playing this title on a mobile is streaming it from an Xbox console to a smartphone using Xbox Remote Play. Of course, there is always a future possibility for a native port. This is because major publishers are not shying away from bringing full-fledged console games on mobile. However, nothing is set in stone yet.

Fans intrigued by the unique shooter/monster tamer hybrid will need to get their hands on an Xbox console or PC (via Steam) to enjoy the survival action RPG game.

Palworld release details and editions explored

It can be purchased and played right now (Image via Pocketpair)

The game is available right now to purchase for your Xbox console or PC. However, it is still under development. In other words, this is an early access launch, not unlike the GOTY 2023 Baldur's Gate 3. That means the team at Pocketpair will be fine-tuning this game based on player feedback to ensure it shines the best it can.

Besides the base edition, a bundle featuring an official soundtrack is also available for this title. This is great for fans who believe in the project's vision and want to support the studio as much as they can. For players who have got their hands on the game already, here are some handy Palworld tips to get started with.