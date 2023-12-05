5 best Priest Runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery

The World of Warcraft Season of Discovery brings substantial changes to the game, opening the door to new Priest playstyles. While Priests have traditionally been recognized for their healing, the revamped Rune system offers them a chance to explore more offensive roles. Despite remaining exceptional healers and supports, Priests now have an expanded toolkit to work with.

Rune Engraving allows players to discover and unlock Runes scattered across the open world. These Runes can then be engraved directly onto armor pieces, offering valuable buffs and abilities. Each class receives a unique set of Runes, and here are the best ones for Priests in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Strength of Soul and other great Priest runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery

1) Strength of Soul (Chest)

Strength of Soul is a powerful healer Priest rune in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery. This Rune significantly reduces the cooldown on the Weakened Soul debuff for healing targets, allowing for more frequent use of spells like Power Word: Shield.

When casting Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, or Flash Heal, the remaining duration of Weakened Soul on healed targets is reduced by four seconds. Additionally, targets of Power Word: Shield will gain Rage from absorbed damage, and Righteous Fury will trigger from damage absorbed by Power Word: Shield as if it were a heal.

2) Void Plague (Chest)

World of Warcraft Season of Discovery offers great Rune choices for those who want to stay away from the traditional support role. DPS Priests' best Rune for the chest slot is the Void Plague, which offers a powerful damage-over-time ability that synergizes well with the Shadow Priest rotation.

This affliction imposes a disease on the target, dealing Shadow damage over 18 seconds. The acquisition of this Rune depends on the player's race, requiring them to defeat a specific creature to obtain it.

3) Prayer of Mending (Legs)

Prayer of Mending is the best healer Priest Rune equipped in the Legs slot. It's a healing buff that transfers between party members, healing them when they take damage. This spell places a healing effect on the target, and when the healing triggers, Prayer of Mending jumps to another party or raid member within 20 yards. It can jump up to five times and lasts for 30 seconds after each jump.

To obtain this Rune, players need to locate Adventurer's Remains or Adventurer's Spirit and collaborate with another healer of any class to initiate a ritual. This ritual summons a mob, and upon defeating it, each participating player receives a rune.

4) Circle of Healing (Gloves)

In the Gloves slot, Circle of Healing is the best Rune choice for support Priests. This AoE heal offers a substantial amount of health to party members within a large radius. It's a reliable spell for supporting your party.

To acquire this Rune, players need to obtain the Dark Insight item by defeating Defias Enchanters and Defias Night Runners in Duskwood. Then, they must proceed to the secluded grave situated in the northeast of Darkshire at coordinates 90, 30. The Rune becomes accessible when players have two different Meditation buffs active.

5) Serendipity (Chest)

Serendipity is a great Chest Rune in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery's endgame content that enhances the effectiveness of Flash Heal when used on non-Tank targets. It decreases the cast time of the subsequent Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, or Prayer of Healing by 20%, with the effect stacking up to three times and lasting for 20 seconds.

To acquire Serendipity, players should interact with Grizzby in Ratchet, located in the Barrens, to get three quests. They must gather various items to complete these quests and obtain the Rune.

Head to this article for more Rune guides in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery.