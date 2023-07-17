5 best sniper rifles in The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is a popular role-playing and looter-shooter game that has captivated fans for a long time due to its great gameplay mechanics and RPG elements. Over the years, players have always had a lot of multiplayer fun using snipers of different kinds. But the question that stands in every sharpshooter's head is, "Which sniper rifles are best?"

In this article, we'll be showcasing the five best snipers in The Division 2 so you can go ahead and choose the one that suits you and your playstyle. So let's check them out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The Division 2: 5 best sniper rifles in the game

Before we get to the list, let's first have a look at why snipers are such an awesome weapon to wield in the Division 2. First off, they can be very advantageous as they can hit your targets from a far distance without you being seen. Second, these weapons are so immensely powerful that they can one-shot enemies regardless of how far they are from you.

Last but not least, snipers can also be very versatile depending on how good your aim is. Have an enemy that's rushing you, but you don't have enough time to switch weapons? One-shot them point-blank with your sniper and they'll instantly get eliminated. These are just a few reasons why snipers are such an amazing weapon to have in your arsenal. Of course, it is still up to you which one you'll go for, we're just here to provide information.

1) Mantis

The Mantis marksman weapon is one of the best snipers you'll ever have in your arsenal in The Division 2. When using it, you will be treated to scoped views that grant additional information about enemies who aren't targeting you at the moment. What's even more amazing is that headshots and weak point damage increase 50% more when enemies aren't targeting you.

Aside from its bonus damage and sleek look, the Mantis is also great for different types of sniper builds such as the Tip of The Spear that can one-shot even the toughest of enemies. The Mantis can be acquired via farming or grinding for exotic cache pools.

2) The White Death

If the name itself isn't enough to scare off your enemies as they run off to oblivion, then the sniper's one-shot capabilities will surely do so. This weapon in The Division 2 is one of the more highly-sought after marksman offerings due to its devastating bonus stats and the builds you can make with it. It grants an additional +12% Marksman Rifle Damage, +137% Headshot Damage, and +11% Magazine Size.

Although this isn't the easiest sniper to find out there, players who do get their hands on it can turn this deadly gun into absolute death machines depending on their build. Once you add a few mods here and there, you'll be one-shotting enemies without even aiming for their heads.

3) Nemesis

Most players in The Division 2 consider the Nemesis as one of, if not the best, snipers in the game. Although the Nemesis is less rapid in terms of fire rate than many others, it makes up for it with its long-zoom scope. Its core attributes are +15% Weapon Damage, +111% Headshot Damage, and an 8.5% Critical Hit Chance, which make this sniper a true force to be reckoned with.

The reason the Nemesis is a great sniper is that the shots fired from it can deal zero to 100 weapon damage based on how long the trigger is held. The longer you charge it, the greater the damage upon release. This gun is perfect for most sniper builds in the game as long as you can handle the slow fire rate.

4) SVD

The SVD sniper rifle may not be as intimidating as it sounds, but boy does it pack an immensely powerful punch. The recoil may make it a bit harder to use compared to the rest of the snipers on this list. But once the SVD is imbued with talents such as brace and weapon handling, it makes it more bearable to wield. This marksman rifle also works better at close range as opposed to snipers like the White Death.

The SVD's core attributes are +12.7% Marksman Rifle Damage, +106% Headshot Damage, and 10% Damage to target out of cover. These are perfect for players who are good shots regardless of distance. This sniper also would look good if you're planning on wearing the epic Leon Kennedy outfit.

5) M700

Last but definitely not the least is the amazing Model 700 or M700 for short. This sniper in The Division 2 is incredibly OP, in fact sometimes so much that other players may assume that you're hacking. But in reality, you're just obliterating them with such firepower and accuracy that even Deadshot from the Suicide Squad would be impressed.

This standard classic bolt-action sniper rifle is similar to the M44 and the SRS, and comes with the talent Elevated in the free slot once you obtain it. It increases your damage by 10% when elevated more than 1.2 meters above your target. This makes it essential for players who are more on the stealthier side of killing.

So now that you have all of these great sniper choices at your disposal, feel free to pick one that best suits your build and your playstyle. If you're looking for more The Division 2 content, check out these five best marksman rifles in the game.