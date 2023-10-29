5 Best Warframes for spy missions

Spy missions are arguably the most true to Warframe's original design goal of having you play space ninjas. While the rest of the game largely secedes to the status of a horde shooter, this one mission type gives you the objective to hack information out of securely locked chambers in the enemy camp. Generally, you have the option to hack three data vaults, and the mission requires you to succeed at least once.

Warframe's spy missions have all the stereotypical heist movie setups to raise the risks. Spy vaults are all gated behind multiple console hacks and security measures such as laser barriers, patrolling guards, and security cameras. However, some Warframes allow you to completely eliminate some or all of these threats.

Five best Warframes for easy spy missions

1) Loki

Loki is the quintessential spy Warframe. (image via Digital Extremes)

Loki is the original stealth-centric Warframe that has been part of the game since its first public build. For all intents and purposes, Loki seems to be tailor-made for the spy game mode.

Loki's Decoy does not do much in the current Warframe meta to make him an effective trickster in the heat of battle. However, Decoy and Teleport are the perfect combination to trivialize several laser-studded puzzle rooms in Corpus spy vaults.

You can simply place the Decoy at an intended point and then teleport to it, saving you the trouble of having to manually maneuver across the laser obstacles. If this was not enough already, Loki has the longest innate single-tap camouflage ability in the game, which additionally trivializes the threat of security cameras and sentries.

2) Ivara

Ivara can infiltrate through laser barriers easily. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Besides Loki, Ivara seems to be another Warframe specifically geared towards espionage. Ivara's utility belt of arrows can create a number of scenarios to abuse enemy aggro - creating localized noise, putting them to sleep, or camouflaging allies. However, the dashwire arrows are particularly useful for cutting your own path across spy vaults.

What truly sets Ivara apart from Loki is an augment mod to her Prowl ability. Aptly named Infiltrate, this mod helps to bypass all laser barriers without tipping them off. This includes all variants in this trap, from the moving laser traps in Corpus vaults to the magnetizing red forcefields placed in many Grineer doorways.

Additionally, Infiltrate also enhances your movement speed by 25% while Prowled. Alongside an Amalgam Barrel Diffusion on your secondary weapon, this goes a long way towards salvaging the movement restrictions Prowl imposes on you.

3) Limbo

Limbo is great in Lua spy missions. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Limbo is a Warframe found most in Mobile Defense missions or in Defense nodes when you need to do specific Riven challenges. However, this Warframe has a specific niche in the Lua variant of spy missions.

Limbo can slide into his rift dimension at will by dodging and come out of it by dodging again. While in the rift, Limbo does not trigger any laser traps. This makes quick work of all Corpus tiles, but the most benefit you can get from it is Lua spy missions due to its over-reliance on these traps.

Other options included in this list, such as Loki Teleport or Nova's Wormhole, can also bypass the challenge of these laser traps. Still, Limbo has the ability to stay in the rift for as long as you want, letting you explore these rooms at your own pace and memorize the laser patterns if you want to beat them with other frames.

4) Wukong

Cloud Walker trivializes laser traps (Image via Digital Extremes)

The current king of spy missions, Wukong, trivializes almost all components of this mission type. If you are trying to farm Ivara parts, Wukong provides the easiest avenue to speedrun all spy nodes regardless of faction variation.

This comes down to just one of his abilities: Cloud Walker. This turns Wukong into a cloud and gives him invulnerability, flight, and free pathing for the entirety of its duration. In his cloud form, not only can Wukong pass through doors but also bypass all laser traps without activating them.

Furthermore, Cloud Walker also grants Wukong extremely high mobility. If you mod for high duration, you can simply zoom through the entire mission for record runtimes. Coupled with Perspicacity as a Helminth ability, this essentially lets you unlock all vaults without having to engage any of its mechanics.

5) Nova

With Escape Velocity, Nova can be extremely mobile. (Image via Digital Extremes)

For those who like doing spy missions with some flair, Nova can be a good niche choice of Warframe. Like Wukong's clone, Nova's skillset also offers a great way to clear out mobs if you trigger too many alarms and need to exterminate targets.

Nova's ace in the hole is her third ability, Wormhole. As Nova experts will know, Wormhole provides some synergy with other skills, such as the ability to ferry the Antimatter Drop orb through its channel. Regardless, this is generally treated as the flex slot for subsume abilities in other missions.

In spy, however, this has various uses. While it cannot bypass walls, Wormhole's teleportation can get you through all of the possible laser obstacle courses in Corpus and Lua spy missions if you mod for high ability range.

Furthermore, the Escape Velocity augment mod can be used in the Exilus slot to significantly improve your overall mobility due to the high sprint speed on Nova Prime. This results in better completion times if you have good knowledge of the puzzle rooms.