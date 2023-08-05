Warframe Ivara build guide: how to get, mod recommendations, and more

The Warframe Ivara takes up a unique niche in the game as the only true-blue thief character. This is owing to her unique ability to pickpocket targets, which no other frame can achieve. She is no longer a popular frame, unlike the other stealth-oriented characters. However, the versatility of her kit makes her a flexible go-to for players who like skillful execution.

Ivara also has a Primed variant with a higher maximum shield, armor, energy, and sprint speed. Unlike Ivara, components of Ivara Prime, including the primary Blueprint, can be farmed from their corresponding relics without visiting spy missions.

Warframe Ivara farm: How to get her components

Ivara's Warframe blueprint and components can be farmed exclusively as Spy mission drops (Image via Digital Extremes)

Farming the Warframe Ivara involves one of the trickiest RNG-dependent grinds. The main Ivara blueprint and the components can only be found in the Spy mission type.

Rather than an enemy unit, these components are all rotation C rewards on Spy missions. In other words, you have to unlock all three data caches to have a chance to get one.

The Ivara Systems component drops from tier 1 Spy missions, Chassis drops from tier 2 and Lua, while the main Blueprint and Neuroptics share the same loot pool in tier 3 Spy missions.

For an overall higher chance (~12%) of getting them to drop, you can do Venus, Neptune, Pluto, and Veil Proxima Spy missions on the Railjack system instead. While these take longer overall, they eliminate some duplicate loot drop issues with Neuroptics and the main Blueprint on tier 3 Spy missions.

Warframe Ivara builds and augment mods

An Ivara Prime build for Navigator Augment mod can be suitable for Eidolon hunting (Image via Digital Extremes)

Ivara's second ability, Navigator, is the only ability in the game to let you assume direct control of projectiles she shoots. The longer it flies, the deadlier it gets, gaining up to 500% damage additive to modded base damage. The Piercing Navigator augment mod adds punch-through and critical chance on top of this, making the mod useful in Eidolon Hunts with weapons like Sancti Castana.

Empowered Quiver can be a massive boost for not only other weapons but Ivara's Artemis Bow itself (Image via Digital Extremes)

The very first skill of the Warframe Ivara grants her four sub-skills useful for various occasions. This includes an area-of-effect cloaking arrow, a dash wire, a distracting noise arrow, and the ability to put opponents to sleep. The Empowered Quiver augment mod grants all allies on the dash wire 100% extra critical damage, additive to other critical damage mods.

Standard Artemis bow build without Hunter Munitions (Image via Digital Extremes)

This benefits not only primary, secondary, and melee weapons but also pseudo-exalted and exalted weapons, including Ivara's own Artemis Bow. Available as her fourth ability, the Artemis Bow can be separately modded for raw damage with Concentrated Arrow or Slash procs off Hunter Munitions for late-game scaling.

For a pure utility build, you can use the Warframe Ivara's camouflage ability Prowl as your mainstay. A channeled ability, Prowl gives Ivara automatic pickpocketing and near-permanent invisibility as long as she does not parkour, run, or run out of energy. Ability strength can be used as a dump stat with Overextended for maximum range, good duration, and positive efficiency.