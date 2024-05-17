5 best weapons in Ashlands update in Valheim

The Ashlands update in Valheim has added a wave of content to the Viking-themed MMORPG, including new biomes, food, enemies, materials, and most importantly, new weapons. Being an MMO, Valheim puts much emphasis on crafting and fighting, so it's only obvious that weapons become a crucial addition.

Although not historically accurate, the game has various fantastical story aspects, and the art style and themes are very much in line with Viking culture.

In this article, we have listed five such weapons introduced in the new update that can help you flesh out your Viking Warrior.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best weapons in Valheim Ashlands update

1) Ashlands' Thundering Berserker Axes

The bloody two-handed Axes (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing/Kysen)

These axes are the epitome of Viking savagery in the Ashland’s update. Not only do they give you a chance to summon thunderbolts and fry your foes, but they also let you unleash a furious X-slash attack by leaping forward like a frenzied berserker. Dual-wielding massive axes is as metal as it gets.

These axes have great stun capabilities with their lightning summon perk. That’s why they can dish out some good damage as well as work as crowd control.

2) Scourging Slayer Two-Handed Sword

The massive two-handed slayer (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

This two-handed blade comes in three variants, but the standout is the Scourging variant that crackles with azure lightning. While its base slashing power is a bit lower than the regular Slayer, the electric element more than makes up for it. Each strike has a 20% chance of zapping nearby enemies too, allowing the lightning to arc from one unlucky soul to the next.

The Scourging Slayer makes up for its low damage with its high area of effect abilities. With this sword, you can easily mow down groups of enemies.

3) Root Ripper Crossbow

Burn your enemies with poison (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

The crossbow just got a grisly upgrade in Ashland’s update with the Root Ripper. This charred ballistic long-range bow doesn't just put holes in your enemies; it also inflicts a nasty poison effect borrowed from the swamps. And if that weren't enough, it has a 20% chance of rooting foes in place, making them easy target practice.

But there is a con to this bow. Using the Root Ripper Crossbow in the Ashland’s update significantly reduces your leaping abilities. So if you've focused on an agility build, this weapon may not be the ideal choice.

4) Trollstav

Summon the beast at your own peril (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

The Trollstav lets you summon a friendly flaming skeletal troll minion in the Ashland’s update. It's an absolute unit on the battlefield, but sooner or later, it will get sick of your face and come for you too. Yes, this staff is quite controversial in the community because the summon can turn on and cause more trouble than any enemy.

The stats offered by this staff are also very meager, so use it at your own risk.

5) Drynwyn

The weapon of the lords (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

This fiery blade is the ultimate reward of the hellish Ashlands. To forge the Drynwyn, you'll need to travel far and wide, vanquishing a new mini-boss to collect the precious tip fragments. The tip fragments are scattered across the new maps and spawn inside dungeons. But once you've got it, you'll be swinging a sword wreathed in perpetual flames, capable of dishing out some serious elemental damage.

This is an endgame weapon. Although its damage output can easily eliminate any enemy, the requirements for getting this weapon are so high that once you get it, there won't be much left to do in the Ashland’s update.