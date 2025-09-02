5 biggest features of the No Man's Sky Voyagers update

No Man's Sky Voyagers update didn't just refine the wheel, but reimagined what it meant to be a wheel. Of all the updates we've had to date, this one truly pushes the boundaries of the imagination. Of course, the highlight is the Corvette Class Ships, but there's so much more than has been added, which has been overlooked in certain regards.

Players are still discovering the nitty-gritties of the No Man's Sky Voyagers update, but five features truly stand out and deserve a mention. On that note, here are those features listed out and why they make the No Man's Sky Voyagers update feel incredible amazing

Corvette-Class Ships and four other major additions in the No Man's Sky Voyagers update

Corvette-Class Ships

Corvettes are absolutely massive (Image via Hello Games)

Addressing the elephant in the room, or in this case, the overtly large ship in space, the Corvette is the crowning jewel of the No Man's Sky Voyagers update. Unlike other spaceships that can house just one player, this can accommodate an entire team.

I don't know about you, but this is something I, as a player, have been wanting for years. Yes, you can still coordinate with friends and fly ships together to reach a common end-point, but being in the same space-faring vessel is exciting.

Your Corvette, your interior style (Image via Hello Games)

It feels more wholesome, and given how vast NMS is, traveling the galaxy with friends makes it feel less lonely. To put it into perspective, instead of being out there alone, now, you can be alone together with your very own motley crew of space adventurers.

Corvette-Class Ships introduced in the No Man's Sky Voyagers update are not just hollow vessels. They can be retrofitted with different interiors, and each member has something to keep themselves busy on long voyages. If you're looking for fun activities to undertake as a crew, this is your calling.

Space Walks and Skydiving

Take a walk or float about in space (Image via Hello Games)

One of the more niche features added with the No Man's Sky Voyagers update is the ability to float in space, aka space walks. This was possible to an extent on Frigates, but the idea has been reimagined and refined. Rather than sitting at the edge of your Frigate, you can now float in space. It's calm, alluring, and great for taking pictures without the HUD enabled.

Aside from being able to walk (more like float in space), you're also able to skydive from your Corvette. Of course, this is not the best way to make planetfall, but if you want to feel like Helldiver or Helljumper, well, this is your chance, and it may just be the most entertaining way to enter a planet's atmosphere. Just remember to use your Jetpack to avoid slamming into the planet's surface.

MBOIT Graphics Technology

Glass has never looked this good! (Image via Hello Games)

If you love creating structures that utilize a lot of glass panels, MBOIT Graphics Technology is going to be one of the major features for you in the No Man's Sky Voyagers update. Translucent surfaces, such as glass windows, will now be more beautiful and realistic thanks to the implementation of moment-based order-independent transparency rendering.

In essence, objects perceived through glass objects such as windows in Corvettes and planetary bases, glass walls, aquariums, and ship cockpits, will appear crisp and stable. The blending of overlapping translucent surfaces is significantly improved as well. This is not a major talking point, but if you have an underwater glass base, you may want to look out your window.

Mecha-Mouse Companion

Pets/Companions in No Man's Sky have always amazed and intrigued players. With a near infinite number of them to choose from and tame, there's no shortage of variations out there. However, if you're into mechanical Pets/Companions, the No Man's Sky Voyagers update has something just for you.

Upon completing the Corvette Expedition, you will be able to claim a Mecha-Mouse Companion. It comes fitted with a headlamp attachment and is programmed to be intelligent and loving. The perfect little Companion to accompany you on desolate worlds.

Multi-Crew Activities

Activities for the entire crew (Image via Hello Games)

With Corvettes being able to hold an entire motley crew of adventurers, this means that you will be able to undertake missions together. Look for the Mission Radar onboard and interact with it to find objectives that interest you. Fly to a planet as a team to harvest, fight, and uncover rare treasure. This is useful if everyone on your squad wants to build a good standing with the local authorities.

This is just some of the major talking points about the No Man's Sky Voyagers update, and somehow, this is just the surface. There's so much more that has to be explored first-hand and experienced.

