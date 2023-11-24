5 crossovers that would be a perfect fit in Destiny 2

Video game crossovers aren't new to the gaming world, and popular MMO titles like Destiny 2 are common avenues for these events. The game already featured several franchises such as Fortnite, where fans got the chance to obtain Zavala, Exo Stranger, and Ikora Skins, as well as ornaments based on Fortnite’s Drift, Oblivion, and Black Knight skins.

The latest crossover for Destiny 2 is happening on Season of the Wish, where players get to enjoy Geralt-themed skins with Bungie's collab with The Witcher series.

With the success of the past crossovers and the anticipation for new collaborations, it's safe to say that the game's community is looking forward to more of these in the future.

Here are some of the best crossovers we would like to see in Destiny 2.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

5 Destiny 2 crossovers that everyone looks forward to

1) Halo

Fans are excited to see Halo in Bungie's MMO (Image via 343 Industries)

Halo seems to be a popular crossover wish for Destiny 2 players. After all, both franchises were developed by the same company before the former was managed by 343 Industries. In fact, in 2021, they had a crossover event in celebration of Bungie’s 30th anniversary, and it featured tributes inspired by Halo, such as the Half-truths sword and the Ratraced Path.

However, fans are looking for a real in-game crossover where Master Chief can be played as a Guardian and defend the Traveler and The City. It’ll also be great to see The Orbital Drop Shock Troopers be Warlocks or Hunters in Destiny 2. There are tons of crossover ideas from fans, and we hope that Bungie gets to listen to them soon.

2) Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter has unique skins and features that would fit perfectly in Destiny 2 (Image via Capcom)

If we are talking about great games to collaborate with Bungie's popular shooter MMO, one epic fit will be Monster Hunter. It is Capcom’s second best-selling series, following Resident Evil.

Imagine the magnificent sight of seeing the Guardians, the protectors of Earth’s last city in Destiny 2, clash with monsters such as Fatalis, the Elder Dragon, capable of easily slaughtering entire hunting parties and tearing down entire kingdoms by themselves from the world of Monster Hunter.

With this collab, another thing to look forward to is the special character skins and cosmetics taken right out of Monster Hunter's magical universe and armor sets inspired by ferocious monsters like Gore Mangala.

3) Doom

Doom is another fan-favorite choice for Destiny franchise collab (Image via Bethesda)

In terms of gameplay, Doom is somewhat similar to Bungie's shooter MMO, and we can see why fans are rooting for this crossover. Software’s first-person shooter game features unique themes and elements that can work well with Bungie's game.

It’ll be amazing to see Guardians armed with a Super Shotgun and Slayers equipped with Gjallarhorn. Also, it would be exciting if Doom's weapon sets get adapted into a specific Destiny 2 mode where BFG can be used as an exotic Kinetic DPS shotgun. Themed strikes, lost sector makeovers, short fun event stories, or craftable exotics are all interesting ideas for this crossover.

4) Star Wars

Star Wars is a popular choice for video game crossovers (Image via Disney)

Star Wars seems to be a popular title for video game crossovers, and it's not really hard to understand why. As the highest-grossing movie franchise, a collaboration with Bungie's shooter MMO would definitely cause a huge stir in the gaming community.

Imagine having lightsaber exotics in the game and skin sets inspired by the characters in the franchise. Moreover, Hunters having a Mandalorian get-up, Titans getting stormtroopers outfits, and Warlocks being Jedis would also be incredible.

5) Warhammer 40k

Warhammer 40k is a perfect fit for Bungie's MMO (Image via Relic Entertainment)

There are tons of Warhammer 40k games available in the market, which just proves the franchise's popularity. For several Destiny 2 players, it's about time that we bring Warhammer 40k weapons into the game.

The inclusion of iconic Warhammer 40k weaponry such as chainswords, bolters, heavy flamers, and T'au railguns as exotic weapons would undoubtedly add an epic and unique experience to the MMO.

Imagine Guardians wielding massive weapons and Titans wearing space marine armor. It's a great collab in all ways, from weapon and armor sets to skins and gameplay elements.

This wraps up our list of the best crossovers for Destiny 2.