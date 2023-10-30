5 hardest Nightfall Strikes in Destiny 2

Nightfall Strikes are home to some of the toughest bosses in Destiny 2. This endgame PvE content requires fire teams to coordinate accordingly to defeat enemies. Of course, the rewards you receive after completing these difficult challenges are well worth the effort, and Strikes are fantastic ways to score powerful endgame weapons and gears.

There are different types of Nightfall Strikes in the game, and they vary in terms of difficulty. More often, players like to tackle the harder ones to reap better rewards. If you're looking to upgrade your gear set, here are the five most difficult Nightfall Strikes in Destiny 2.

The Lightblade, The Glassway, and other difficult Nightfall Strikes in Destiny 2

1) The Glassway

The Glassway features strong bosses that can take you out quickly (Image via Bungie)

The Glassway is a straightforward Strike, although a really long and difficult one. With a handful of different enemies, this challenge takes you to the beautiful environments of Eropa as you put a stop to the Vex escaping the system.

Despite it starting as an easy challenge, The Glassway's difficulty scales up quickly, and you'll eventually face hordes of enemies such as Wyverns and champions. These enemies can instantly take you out, and the final bosses are some of the strongest in the game.

2) The Scarlet Keep

The Scarlet Keep features one of the longest boss fights (Image via Bungie)

Introduced in the Shadowkeep expansion, The Scarlet Keep has been around for quite some time. It's the first Strike to feature the new retooled Nightfall system. What makes completing this Strike difficult is the tough enemy encounters as you ascend the keep.

When you reach the final battle with Hashladun, the Strike becomes even more challenging. He calls and spawns hordes of enemies that can make escaping and hiding very difficult. It's a thrilling and enjoyable experience though, as it requires intense coordination from your team.

3) Proving Grounds

Proving Grounds requires you to tackle Cabal Tanks (Image via Bungie)

True to its name, this Nightfall Strike is indeed a proving ground for those who want to test their strength in Destiny 2. The whole encounter is packed with enemies that are difficult to take down due to the lack of cover in the area.

Once you get past the brutal fight with the Cabal Tanks, the subsequent encounters can be relatively easy, depending on your fireteam's coordination. It's a fun Nightfall Strike overall if you are looking for a challenging encounter.

4) The Corrupted

The Corrupted Nightfall Strike in Destiny 2 is easily one of the hardest Strikes in the game (Image via Bungie)

Despite the changes and nerfs introduced to The Corrupted, it still remains one of the hardest Nightfall Strikes in Destiny 2. In this Strike, you are tasked with hunting down one of Queen Mara's trusted advisors.

The Corrupted features grueling enemy encounters, such as Ogres and teleporting captains. If you manage to survive these foes, you can then tackle the most challenging part of the Strike, which is the boss fight. This long and difficult two-phase battle is one of the most annoying encounters in Destiny 2.

5) The Lightblade

The Lightblade Strike in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Released with the Witch Queen expansion, Lightblade has established itself as one of the hardest Nightfall Strikes in Destiny 2. In this Strike, you are tasked with recovering an artifact From the Oryx, which can be found in the swamps of Throne World.

You'll meet tons of snipers in the Strike, and it's challenging because you won't have a lot of cover to protect yourself from these attacks. However, the Hive Guardians are the much bigger threat in this Strike. These enemies are extremely hard to take out and can overwhelm you if not dealt with correctly.