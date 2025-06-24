5 Most powerful (but expensive) builds for Path of Exile 3.26

Two weeks after the Path of Exile 3.26 update, a few builds have established themselves as this League’s meta. Needless to say, gear related to these builds has skyrocketed in price. One can argue that any build can be expensive if you are planning on running T17 maps. However, some builds require more investment than others.

In this article, we will go through some of the most powerful, but expensive builds you can try in the Path of Exile Mercenaries League.

Note: This is not a build guide.

Most powerful and expensive builds in Path of Exile 3.26

While the price can reach hundreds of Divine Orbs or even a Mirror, anything above 10 to 20 Divine Orbs can be considered expensive for casual players. With the introduction of Transfigured Gems in the game, you may need to wait a little longer to bring your build to its full potential.

Sometimes, using unique items can be the most cost-effective method to craft an endgame build. This is because the perfect affixes on a piece of armor can require a lot of currency for crafting. The list also does not include Headhunter and Mageblood, as they can cost over 60 Divine Orbs each.

1) Volcanic Fissure Berserker

All-in-one build for PoE 3.26 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The debate’s long settled, and the Volcanic Fissure of Snaking has secured the crown for the meta build of the Mercenaries League. Volcanic Fissure can be used as a hybrid build for both mapping and bossing, even without the most expensive items. However, a few items can take some time to acquire.

Expensive items for this build, apart from crafted gear:

Volcanic Fissure of Snaking: 40+ Chaos Orbs

40+ Chaos Orbs Yoke of Suffering: 70+ Chaos Orbs

70+ Chaos Orbs Echoes of Creation: 40+ Chaos Orbs

40+ Chaos Orbs Forbidden Flesh and Flame: 60+ Chaos Orbs (depends on the passive effect)

60+ Chaos Orbs (depends on the passive effect) Defiance of Destiny: 10+ Divine Orbs

2) BAMA Necromancer

BAMA remains community favorite (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

BAMA, or Blink Arrow Mirror Arrow, is one of the most popular Necromancer builds for some time now. While it’s easy to get started with the build, the endgame price ceiling on some of the powerful uniques can make your palms sweaty.

Expensive items for this build, apart from crafted gear:

Blink Arrow of Bombarding Clones: 20+ Chaos Orbs

20+ Chaos Orbs Darkness Enthroned: 5+ Divine Orbs (for 100% belts)

5+ Divine Orbs (for 100% belts) Widowhail: 2+ Divine Orbs (for 200+ bows)

3) Smite Slayer

Smite of Divine Judgement going off (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The popular meta build is back in a new form as Smite of Divine Judgement. Lightning damage has been strong in the current league, and this build shines when it comes to farming currency in dense maps. Unlike regular Smite, the Transfigured Gem strikes multiple times for more DPS.

Expensive items for this build, apart from crafted gear:

Arn's Anguish: 15+ Chaos Orbs

15+ Chaos Orbs Smite of Divine Judgement: 50+ Chaos Orbs

50+ Chaos Orbs Ralakesh's Impatience: 80+ Chaos Orbs

80+ Chaos Orbs Yoke of Suffering: 70+ Chaos Orbs

70+ Chaos Orbs Rakiata's Dance: 100+ Chaos Orbs

4) EA Ballista Elementalist

Old but gold (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Explosive Arrow paired with Ballista Totem Support is a strong bossing build. One of the biggest advantages of this build is the ability to keep yourself safe. Drop a Ballista while moving, and let your totems take care of the boss while you dodge attacks.

Expensive items for this build, apart from crafted gear:

Polaric Devastation: 1+ Divine Orbs

1+ Divine Orbs Widowhail: 2+ Divine Orbs (for 200+ bows)

2+ Divine Orbs (for 200+ bows) Replica Dragonfang's Flight: 3+ Divine Orbs

5) Righteous Fire Chieftain

Do nothing and win (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

A solid all-rounder build that can complete maps and take down bosses, Righteous Fire is now tied for the second most popular build for the Mercenaries League. While it’s not the strongest, it can take you to the endgame content. If you’re willing to spend a decent amount of currency and ignore a few map modifiers, RF can be viable for any content.

Expensive items for this build, apart from crafted gear:

Cloak of Flame: 100+ Chaos Orbs (75% fire resistance base)

100+ Chaos Orbs (75% fire resistance base) The Hateful Accuser: 40+ Chaos Orbs (15% chaos resistant base)

40+ Chaos Orbs (15% chaos resistant base) Kalandra’s Touch: 14+ Divine Orbs (only used when self-crafting the second ring)

One of the reasons why most of the listed items are expensive is the low drop rate, as well as increased demand. You can wait for a lower price or try crafting a replacement on your own. Basic items can be cheap to make but don’t expect them to carry you throughout the endgame.

