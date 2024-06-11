5 reasons you should try Once Human this July

Once Human is an MMO game that has recently captured the attention of gamers. The title will be receiving its global release on July 9, 2024. According to the developers, it is completely different from typical survival games because of its huge range of mechanics and unique content. Players who have tried out Once Human mentioned that it felt like all survival games meshed into a single one. Many have stated that the game's world feels similar to that of Fallout 76 and The Division, wrapped around a zombie aesthetic.

Even though it was released just a few days ago, it has received many positive reviews and has been steadily gaining popularity and building a playerbase. If you are someone who likes playing epic survival open-world games, then here are the five reasons you should try Once Human this July.

Reasons to try Once Human in July

1) Huge open world

Once Human offers a large open-world setting to explore (Image via NetEase Games)

Once Human offers an expansive and seamless open-world experience that promises to stretch the boundaries of your imagination. You will have the opportunity to explore treacherous mountains, sandy beaches, foggy swamps, wild plains, rushing waterfalls, dark heavens, and even mysterious underwater and frigid environments.

The developers of the game have said that the map is massive and diverse, and each part has its own set of mysteries.

2) Unique enemies

The game offers a variety of enemies to fight (Image via NetEase Games)

One of the standout features of Once Human is its monster design. The enemies you encounter in this game are unlike anything previously seen in MMO games. For example, there is an imposing Wanderer called a walking bus that roams the world with its searchlight. Another monster is Burrower, which resembles an excavator.

You will also face a new species born from the influence of Stardust called Anima, as well as mysterious creatures in the skies above and oceans below. The game promises diversity and lore for every monster, so you may want to play Once Human for a thrilling and terrifying journey filled with fascinating beasts.

3) Interesting survival mechanics

There are various survival mechanics you can use (Image via NetEase Games)

Once Human offers a comprehensive survival experience that will test your skills and resourcefulness. Hunting, fishing, and planting are all essential aspects of the game. If you consume contaminated food or drink unclean water, it will negatively affect your Sanity. If your Sanity level decreases, your HP also decreases.

You will need to eliminate threats while exploring strongholds and dungeons for materials to craft custom equipment. You can also build your settlements anywhere in the open world or even create a mobile home.

4) PvP content

The game offers great PvP content for players to enjoy (Image via NetEase Games)

Over 4,000 metas (players) can exist in a server. Players can loot and ambush other groups to survive. This makes Once Human one of the most diverse open-world games with several features, including a PvP experience.

You will need to forge alliances with other players to build settlements and participate in intense 12v12 conquest battles for real loot. This also means you also have to watch out for ambushes and looting from other players.

5) Constant updates

The title gets frequent updates (Image via NetEase Games)

Once Human's developers are committed to providing unique and constantly updated content for players worldwide. There is always something new to experience, from seasonal events and challenges to PvE world bosses and PvP content that encourages players to pillage and plunder. The developers will soon be adding a survival challenge where players have to compete with one another for limited resources.

The game also has features that allow for creative freedom, such as building your own islands. Content like this lets players shape their environment and bring it to life.

