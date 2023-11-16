5 strongest Lightbearers according to Destiny 2 lore

Destiny 2 has some of the most interesting lore for an MMORPG. The game is filled with many powerful beings, and Lightbearers are among the strongest. These beings come from the remains of humanity deemed worthy of being resurrected by the ghost of the traveler. Lightbearers have the ability to control light, including void, arc, and solar energy.

While all the Lightbearers are powerful, some are stronger than others in the lore. Here is a list of the strongest Lightbearers in Destiny 2.

Shaxx, Radegast and 3 other strongest Lightbearers in Destiny 2

5) Shaxx

Shaxx is a powerful and kind Warlord (Image via Bungie)

One of the first guardians to be resurrected in Destiny 2, Shaxx went on to become a Warlord. He oversees the Crucible and can be heard in the background during PvP fights.

From saving the city during the Battle of Six Fronts to his fight against Saladin, Efrideet, and Felwinter, Shaxx has shown he isn't someone to be messed with. He has also saved humanity from certain death in many battles. As a result, the former Warlord can be considered one of the strongest Lightbearers.

4) Radegast

The first Iron lord who ended the reign of Dark Ages (Image via Bungie)

Radegast is the first Destiny 2 Iron Lord and was revived during the Dark Ages. He was also the first to fight against five Warlords after assembling a group. With the help of this group, Radegast defended against the Warlord Segothh and claimed victory in various other battles. The reign of Warlords and the Dark Ages ended because of him.

Radegast was one of the few Iron Lords who made it to the replication chamber. He died after being overwhelmed by nanotechnology, but looking at the battles he won and the group of warriors he led, he can be considered one of the most powerful Lightbearers.

3) Ikora

Ikora is more powerful than Shaxx (Image via Bungie)

Ikora is the current Warlock Vanguard in Destiny 2 and has been in her position for a century. The only battle that Shaxx has lost was the one against Ikora. She has been deemed one in a million due to her raw power and is considered the strongest Voidwakler alive. She also led a raid in Hive territory on the moon and saved many travelers.

Ikroa is one of the strongest Lightbearers in the Crucible and the first Destiny 2 guardian to light-sync, meaning she can chain between different subclasses with no cooldown.

2) Osiris

Osiris is the strongest Warlock and Ikora's teacher (Image via Bungie)

Osiris is Ikora's teacher and the former Warlord Vanguard and is considered the strongest Destiny 2 Warlock alive, although he lost his light. His power was unrivaled, as he could simultaneously cast multiple light abilities from different elements. Osiris also had the power to clone himself with Traveler's Light and was deemed the most formidable guardian of all time at his peak.

Osiris showcased his true power during the Battle of Six Fronts in Destiny 2 and was capable of surviving inside the Infinite Forest when the Traveler's Light was stolen.

1) Saint-14

Saint-14 is a formidable Lightbearer in the franchise (Image via Bungie)

Saint-14 is one of the most powerful Lightbearers in Destiny 2 and has won various battles, including the several Fallen houses he fought. When he ventured into the Infinite Forest in search of Osiris and killed a large number of them, they had to produce a special unit just to deal with his light. Saint further defeated a massive number of Vex while being lightless, showing just how powerful he was even without his light.

Although Saint-14 died after fighting against the Vex for millennia, he was brought back to life and is considered the strongest Titan in Destiny 2.