5 best Destiny 2 Arc Fragments for Titans

Bungie introduced its first elemental power revamp in Destiny 2 on February 22, 2022. After almost six months of the first elemental power rework, Arc 3.0 came to light alongside the Season of Plunder. As with other subclasses, it also came with a lot of Aspects and Fragments, allowing Guardians to make hundreds of unique character builds according to their playstyle.

Although every Fragment provides some great perks, some definitely outshine the others by dovetailing better with the aspects and exotics.

With that in mind, here are the top five Fragments that Striker Titans can synergize with to maximize the potential of their Arc 3.0 builds in Destiny 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Spark of Shock and four other great Destiny 2 Arc Fragments for Titans

Similarly to Solar and Arc subclass, Bungie introduced some buffs and debuffs with Arc 3.0 update. Although fewer than the previous ones, they're still shockingly good on their own. The Arc 3.0 buffs and debuffs include:

Amplified- Provides speed boost and increased weapon handling until the moment you stop moving.

Blind- In PvE, it makes the enemies disoriented and unable to shoot. In PvP, it whites out the screen of the blinded Guardian and removes their HUD for a brief time. It also stuns Unstoppable Champions.

Jolt- Enemies affected by this debuff periodically release chain lightning to nearby enemies while receiving increased damage. Furthermore, it stuns Overload Champions.

1) Spark of Shock

Spark of Shock (Image via Bungie)

Spark of Shock is one of the most potent Arc Fragments of the new Arc 3.0 subclass in Destiny 2. This Fragment allows the Arc grenades to Jolt targets, making them more powerful.

For Striker Titans, Spark of Shock is a must-pick Fragment for its usefulness in both the PvP and PvE content of Destiny 2. To make an Arc Titan build with this Fragment, pair it with the Touch of Thunder Aspect. This Spark of Shock-Touch of Thunder combo will make your grenades exceptionally strong for any content in Destiny 2.

2) Spark of Ions

Spark of Ions (Image via Bungie)

Next, we have Spark of Ions, another great Fragment for Striker Titans. This Fragment spawns Ionic Traces upon defeating jolted targets. When picked up, these little bolts of Arc energy will give you 12.5 percent grenade and melee energy and 15 percent class ability energy.

Whether you want to make an end-game PvE build or a casual PvP build, this Fragment is an S-tier pick for Arc Titans. Pairing Spark of Ions with aspects like Touch of Thunder will allow Striker Titans to wreak havoc on their enemies in Destiny 2.

3) Spark of Haste

Spark of Haste (Image via Bungie)

Every Guardian has six character stats in Destiny 2: Mobility, Resilience, Recovery, Discipline, Intellect, and Strength. These character stats affect health, movement speed, or in-game ability cooldowns.

Spark of Haste is an Arc Fragment that focuses on granting you increased character stats like Mobility, Resilience, and Recovery until you stop moving. This Fragment comes with a +30 increase for all three character stat, making it an S-tier pick for any content in Destiny 2.

Striker Titans can pair Spark of Haste with Titan aspects like Juggernaut, providing a frontal shield that blocks incoming damage for sprinting, allowing you to go up close and personal with your enemies.

4) Spark of Magnitude

Spark of Magnitude (Image via Bungie)

Similarly to Spark of Shock, this Arc Fragment also enhances Arc grenades' max potential by increasing their duration. However, only lingering grenades like Lightning Grenade, Pulse Grenade, and Storm Grenade will receive the buff.

Before making an Arc Titan build, remember to pair Spark of Shock with the Touch of Thunder aspect. This combo alone makes your Arc Titan build end-game ready by increasing duration and enhancing your grenades to their maximum potential in Destiny 2.

5) Spark of Resistance

Spark of Resistance (Image via Bungie)

Of all the character Stats, Resilience is the main Stat for Titans. This Stat directly affects the damage resistance and barricade cooldown of Titans.

As the name suggests, Spark of Resistance provides damage resistance to incoming damage while surrounded by enemies. Furthermore, it provides a subtle +10 increase in Strength, which is just the cherry on top.

Striker Titans using Spark of Resistance can also pair this Fragment with Juggernaut and Spark of Haste to have a taste of Immortality in Destiny 2.