5 Best Destiny 2 Void Fragments for Warlocks

With the arrival of Void 3.0 in Destiny 2, the aspects and fragments were introduced for the light subclasses. This rework offered many opportunities for the players to make more specific and harmonious builds according to their playstyle. With the help of Devour, Void Overshield, and Invisibility, Voidwalker Warlocks became more mighty than ever before.

In this article, we will check out five of the best Fragments that Voidwalker Warlocks can harmonize with to maximize the potential of their Void 3.0 builds in Destiny 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Echo Of Persistence and 4 more Void Fragments for Warlocks to showcase the power of Void 3.0 in Destiny 2

Like other subclasses, Bungie introduced many buffs and debuffs with Void 3.0 rework in Destiny 2. Although some of them were previously tied to specific classes, it's not the case anymore after the rework. The buffs and debuffs include:

Devour : Grants full health and grenade energy on every final blow.

: Grants full health and grenade energy on every final blow. Invisibility : Makes you disappear and radar. Performing offensive actions will end Invisibility.

: Makes you disappear and radar. Performing offensive actions will end Invisibility. Void Overshield : Gives a protective barrier of Void Light, reducing damage taken from combatants.

: Gives a protective barrier of Void Light, reducing damage taken from combatants. Suppressed : In PvE, it makes the enemies unable to shoot. In PvP, it takes Guardians out of any active abilities and stops them from activating any abilities or movement modes. It also stuns Overload Champions.

: In PvE, it makes the enemies unable to shoot. In PvP, it takes Guardians out of any active abilities and stops them from activating any abilities or movement modes. It also stuns Overload Champions. Volatile : Enemies affected by this unstable Void energy will explode upon taking additional damage.

: Enemies affected by this unstable Void energy will explode upon taking additional damage. Weaken: Enemies will take increased damage and has their movement speed slowed. Afflicted combatants have difficulty firing accurately.

1) Echo Of Persistence

Echo Of Persistence (Image via Bungie)

Buff and debuffs are one of the most essential things in Destiny 2. Whether you want to make a solo flawless build for dungeons or a PvP build for Trials, it'll be impossible without these.

Echo Of Persistence grants increased Void buffs applied to the Guardian, making it an S-tier pick for any Void build for Warlocks. The buffs affected by this Fragment include:

Invisibility: Increases Invisibility effects by two seconds.

Increases Invisibility effects by two seconds. Devour: Extends the duration of Devour by 50%. On every final blow, it grants the same duration extension.

Extends the duration of Devour by 50%. On every final blow, it grants the same duration extension. Overshield: Extends Void Overshield duration by 50%.

As this Fragement enhances all the Void Buffs, Void Warlocks can pair this Fragment with the Feed the Void aspect to make a potent build for any content in Destiny 2. Furthermore, it comes with a -10 stat penalty for your class ability.

2) Echo Of Starvation

Echo Of Starvation (Image via Bungie)

As the Arc subclass has Ionic Trace, Void has Void Breach to work with in Destiny 2. These little wells of Void grant class ability energy upon pickup. Although Void Breaches only give class ability energy, pairing it with Echo Of Starvation allows it to provide Devour on pickup. Although it gives you an S-tier buff on picking up Void Breaches, it also reduces your Recovery by 10.

Pair this Fragment with Echo Of Persistence for an extended Duration and Feed the Void Aspect to make end-game builds for Void Warlocks in Destiny 2.

3) Echo Of Instability

Echo Of Instability (Image via Bungie)

Voidwalker Warlocks, often overwhelmed by countless enemies, must consider trying out Echo Of Instability. This Fragment grants Volatile Rounds to your Void weapons, which makes the enemies explode upon taking additional damage. Additionally, this Fragment also comes with a +10 increase in Strength.

As this Fragment revolves around grenades, pair it with Echo of Undermining and Vortex grenades to wreak havoc on your enemies in Destiny 2.

4) Echo of Undermining

Echo of Undermining (Image via Bungie)

If you resort to grenades more often than others, Echo of Undermining is perfect. Although it comes with a massive trade-off, it's still a top-tier Fragment because of its effects in the PvE and PvP content of Destiny 2.

Echo of Undermining provides a solid 15 percent Weaken effect in PvE and 7.5 percent in PvP content. Grenades like Vortex Grenade, Void Wall, Void Spike, and Axion Bolt reapplies the weakening effect on all enemies in their AOE.

Echo of Undermining is ideal for most Voidwalker builds and is effective in every content of Destiny 2. While building with this Fragment, add lots of Discipline mods to mitigate the -20 Discipline from this Fragment.

5) Echo of Remnants

Echo of Remnants (Image via Bungie)

Like Echo of Undermining, this Void Fragment enhances Void grenades' max potential by increasing their duration. However, only persistent grenades like Vortex Grenade, Void Wall, Void Spike, and Axion Bolt will receive the buff. This Fragment can help you quickly wipe out your enemies and take area control if used effectively.

Voidwalker Warlocks using Echo of Remnants can also pair this Fragment with Echo of Undermining and Feed the Void to make an immortal Voidwalker build inside the PvE content of Destiny 2.