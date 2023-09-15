5 popular Destiny 2 characters who lost their Light

In Destiny 2, both Light and Darkness coexist as two sides of the same coin. While Light is known as a paracausal force associated with the Traveler, Darkness is known as its opposing paracausal force since the beginning of time. For ages, the Guardians have relied on this paracausal force of the Traveler to fight the forces of Darkness that threatened the Last City and the remains of civilization. However, throughout Destiny 2's vast lore, we can see that there have been moments when many well-known Destiny 2 characters experienced a devastating loss of their Light while fighting against the Darkness.

In this article, we will dive into the captivating moments when five beloved characters from Destiny 2 experienced the heart-wrenching loss of their Light. These events shaped the story of Destiny as they selflessly made sacrifices along the way.

Cayde-6, Osiris, and three other famous Destiny 2 characters who lost their Light

1) Eris Morn

Eris Morn in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Before being a member of the secretive group Hidden, Eris Morn was known as a brave Hunter assigned to the fireteam of The Great Ahamkara Hunt alongside Commander Zavala and Lord Shaxx. Although she used to be a Light-wielding Guardian then, the encounter deep within Crota's domain left her bitter and lightless.

The story of her being lightless mainly begins following the Vanguard's failed attempt to reclaim the Moon from the Hive during the Great Disaster when Eris, Eriana, and Toland recruited three more Guardians for their mission to kill Crota on the Moon. Although she lost the rest of her fireteam alongside her Ghost during this mission, she managed to survive using the bone of an Ahamkara in Destiny 2.

2) Osiris

Osiris in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Osiris is one of the most popular characters of all time in the Destiny universe. Not only did he lead the Vanguard at one point, but he also mentored Ikora Rey. Despite this, the Speaker exiled this legendary Warlock from The Last City due to his obsession with the Darkness and misuse of resources. Later in the story, this hunger for knowledge about the Darkness takes his beloved Ghost Sagira in Destiny 2.

In the Season of the Hunt of Destiny 2, Osiris noticed some signatures from other towers known as Cryptoliths and set out to investigate them on the Moon. When Osiris and Sagira reached there, they stumbled upon a communion between Voshyr, Kinox, and the High Celebrant, the envoy of Xivu Arath.

Although Osiris managed to defeat most of them, he did not stand a chance against the High Celebrant. When the High Celebrant attempted to transform Osiris into a Wrathborn and sacrifice him to Xivu, Sagira sacrificed herself to save Osiris.

3) Cayde-6

Cayde-6 in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Next, we have everyone's favorite Hunter Vanguard, Cayde-6. Although he was a human soldier before, he sold his body to Clovis Bray and became an Exo to clear his debt. Later in the Forsaken DLC, Cayde-6 met his tragic end in the hands of Uldren Sov.

When Uldren and the Scorn Barons infiltrated the Prison of Elders, a high-security facility housing some of the most dangerous criminals in the Destiny universe, Cayde-6 and the Guardian went to the Tangled Shore to stop the prison breakout by capturing the Barons and restoring order.

Despite all odds, Cayde-6 chose to dive deep into the pits of chaos and faced the eight barons and their troops. While he was fighting the barons, the Rifleman shot his Ghost, leaving him lightless.

4) Kabr, the Legionless

Kabr is a Titan who descended into the Vault of Glass, a Vex stronghold. Warlock Praedyth, legendary Hunter Pahanin, and three other members joined Kabr on this journey to breach the Vault of Glass raid.

However, when they reached the mighty Vex Hydra, the Templar, everybody except Kabr was erased from time and ceased to exist. Later, he decided to forge his Light and the thinking flesh of the Vex into The Aegis, which allowed future guardians to penetrate the shields of the Templar.

5) Toland, the Shattered

After the Great Disaster battle, Eriana-3 returned to Earth to assemble a fireteam to take Crota down. She built a fireteam of six guardians, including Eris Morn, Toland, Sai Mota, Vell Tarlowe, and Omar Agah.

As Toland knew many things about the Hive and already understood some of their secrets, he planned to head to the Throneworld of Crota with the fireteam and defeat him. However, this plan did not go well for the fireteam as Sai Mota, Vell Tarlowe, Omar Agah, and Eriana-3 were killed during this mission.

Although it is unknown how he survived the Blade of Crota, the last thing we know about Toland is that he tried to learn Deathsinger's song, which took his Light and trapped his consciousness in the Ascendant realm in Destiny 2.