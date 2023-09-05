Destiny 2 Song of Ir Yut god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Song of Ir Yut is the only heavy weapon available from the Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid. This Adaptive Framed Machine Gun joins the ranks of heavyweights such as Commemoration, Unwavering Duty, and Avalanche. It is also an Arc power weapon that can help players clear elites and trash mobs quickly, especially after being paired with jolts and other debuffs.

The following article lists the best perks to have on the new Song of Ir Yut Machine Gun from Destiny 2 Crota's End. While players usually prioritize Machine Guns for PvE, the weapon type can also make all the difference in a match with its powerful damage output against Guardians in PvP.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get the Song of Ir Yut Machine Gun in Destiny 2

The Song of Ir Yut can be obtained from the Abyss and Ir Yut Deathsinger encounters within Destiny 2 Crota's End. The same as with the other five weapons in the loot pool, Song of Ir Yut can be crafted in the Enclave, as its pattern can be unlocked after obtaining five deepsight patterns first.

A full list of encounters and the weapons tied to the loot pool can be found within this link.

Song of Ir Yut is an interesting weapon to come out recently, as its competitors are no joke in the PvE sandbox. Commemoration is still one of the best add-clearing machines in the game, suitable for red, orange, and yellow bars. Hence, the new Arc Adaptive has quite a shoe to fill.

Thankfully, Song of Ir Yut does not miss in any department, since it includes perks to clear adds, deal sustained damage, and utility for a player's load-out.

Song of Ir Yut god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Song of Ir Yut PvE god roll (Image via Destiny Definitive Archives)

The following list includes the best perks to have in Song of Ir Yut Machine Gun for Destiny 2 PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased recoil and Handling on the weapon.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Stability and Range.

Reconstruction for a gradual increase in ammo, up to double the maximum capacity.

Bait and Switch for increased damage after shooting with two other weapons in the inventory.

The aforementioned perks are meant for elites and bosses, which can be viable in Raids and Dungeons as well. However, for a more add-clearing approach, Feeding Frenzy and Voltshot in recommended for endgame activities.

Demolitionist can help in Grenade builds as usual, with Sword Logic being a new damage perk targeted against powerful enemies.

Song of Ir Yut god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

The following list includes the best perks to have in Song of Ir Yut Machine Gun for PvP:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

High-Caliber Rounds for increased Range.

Zen Moment for increased recoil and flinch upon dealing damage.

High Ground for increased damage on enemies from higher ground.

Unrelenting is a great perk to have for health regeneration, while Target Lock can be a nice competition against someone standing inside a Well of Radiance.