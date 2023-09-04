All Destiny 2 Crota's End secret chest locations

Destiny 2 players can come across some additional loot aside from completing occasional major encounters. Throughout the Raid, there seem to be multiple secret chests hidden in different corners of the map, locked behind interactions and objectives. Opening these secret chests can drop standard or red-bordered weapons, given they are already unlocked within the player's collections.

The following article showcases every secret chest location within the Crota's End Raid and the ways to get them solo or a fireteam. Similar to pinnacle drops, each secret chest can be looted by three different characters per week. The loot pool contains all Raid Legendary weapons (deep sight included), armor pieces, Spoils of Conquest, and exclusive Raid mods.

Destiny 2 Crota's End secret chest location guide

Secret chest 1

The first chest is located within the tileset of the Abyss encounter after diving deep into the Hellmouth. This chest can be done completely solo, so having a checkpoint from a friend of an LFG stranger won't be a bad idea. Additionally, you do not need to start the encounter since the chest spawns when you dive inside the Abyss.

To start, go to the leftmost walls of the tileset and look for the lighted up doors. Keep going through each door until you find the chest. One player can do it during an encounter run as well. However, they must be invisible and faster than the "Engulfed in Darkness" debuff counter.

Secret chest 2

The second secret chest can be found in the Shriker hallway, right after the Bridge encounter. It is a race against time-scenario here, so you and your fire team must be quick.

The Shrieker hallway sequence starts right after a player picks up the Chalice, followed by the location name "Oversoul Throne," appearing on the screen.

Destiny 2 Crota's End Shrieker hallway (Image via Esoterickk)

Have one player or yourself pick up the Chalice of Light and progress through the hallway. Keep clearing adds (trash mobs) until you see a Hive green barrier, accessible only by an Enlightened player. The Chalice carrier will call out their teammates to pick the buff up from them, resulting in the carrier becoming Enlightened.

The Enlightened player should proceed through the barrier and prioritize defeating the Shrieker to deactivate the barrier for their fire team. The second Chalice carrier should become Enlightened once another player takes the Chalice from them, doing the same thing to deactivate another barrier.

Destiny 2 Shrieker (Image via Esoterickk)

Upon defeating two Shriekers, the third Chalice carrier should deposit the Chalice before the door closes. The secret chest can be found inside the same door.

As per reports, there seems to be one more hidden chest in the realm of Crota, but the Destiny 2 community hasn't found it yet. This article will be updated once the third chest's location is known.