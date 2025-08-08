5 things confirmed to be coming in Last Epoch Season 3: Beneath Ancient Skies

Last Epoch Season 3: Beneath Ancient Skies launches on August 21, 2025, and the latest teaser offers a glimpse into what’s coming with it. The biggest highlight is the addition of a new chapter to the main story, alongside big quality-of-life improvements. Players can also look forward to overhauled Necromancer and Lich classes, with updated Passive skills.

In this guide, we break down these announcements and explore what else might be on the horizon.

What’s coming to Last Epoch in Season 3: Beneath Ancient Skies?

1) Introduction of a new chapter

The New Chapter of Last Epoch is set to take place in the Ancient Era, where you will confront prehistoric beasts and monsters alike (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Season 3 will introduce a new chapter to Last Epoch, which will push the main story forward and deepen the game's lore.

The 10th chapter will take place in the Ancient Era. Here, players can "explore the primeval jungles, crystalline caverns, and wild skies of ancient Eterra" while hunting down Rift Beasts.

2) Lich and Necromancer reworks

Both the Necromancer and Lich subclasses of Acolyte are getting reworked passive skill trees in Season 3 (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Both the Necromancer and Lich subclasses of Acolyte are getting a major rework to their Passive Skill Tree, which should improve the gameplay experience further.

The Lich Mastery will also get access to dual-wielding, which players have been begging for since it was first introduced in Last Epoch, and a new skill called Flay.

The Lich subclass is also getting the ability to dual-wield weapons and a new skill called Flay (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Meanwhile, Necromancers will get a reworked Minion system, which will balance out any issues they previously had.

3) Updated quality of life

Both Beastmaster and Necromancers are getting reworked QoL for their minions in Season 3 (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

A ton of quality-of-life changes are being made in Season 3 of Last Epoch. The balance adjustments are primarily coming to Necromancer and Beastmaster minions. The update will also introduce a new cosmetic for Monolith Completion, as well as highly demanded offline cosmetic support.

Additionally, the Merchant’s Guild is getting a system upgrade with the introduction of a new currency called the Guild Token, which will replace Favor as the primary currency for purchases.

A new Quick-Set Filter mechanic will also streamline item searches, lowering the time it takes to find what you need from the Merchant’s Guild.

4) New Primordial Unique and Primordial Exalted items

Season 3: Beneath Ancient Skies will introduce Primordial Unique and Primordial Exalted items. For now, nothing more is known about these additions and how they would work.

Confirmed Primordial Unique items:

For now, we have three Primordial Unique items coming in Season 3. (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Tyrant’s Skill: This Unique summons a Tyrannosaur minion and buffs it up with multiple modifications.

Legend’s Entwined: Counts as part of an equippable set and gives attributes depending upon how many pieces of the set you have equipped.

Wildfire Embers: Ignite enemies and create a Wildfire Wisp next to them, which repeats your skill.

Confirmed Primordial Exalted items:

In Season 3, we will also be getting three additional Primordial Exalted items (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Slayer’s Soul Harvester of the Revenant

Mage’s Arcane Regalia of the Ox

River Champion’s Raptor Helm

5) New Encounter and System

Season 3 is also bringing in an ever-evolving monster for players to fight called the Rist Beast (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch Season 10: Beneath Ancient Skies is introducing a new encounter named the Rift Beast.

In the teaser, the Rift Beast appears through a chaotic rift on the map, and you must confront the large and powerful monster of the Ancient Era. According to the developers at Eleventh Hour Games, the Rift Beast will twist and evolve with each run of the map.

Season 3’s Ancient Era not only adds a new chapter to the story of Last Epoch, but it also introduces intriguing mechanics that promise to elevate the gameplay experience. Of course, more will be revealed when Beyond Ancient Skies launches.

