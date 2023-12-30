5 things you need to know about guilds in Sea of Thieves

With the launch of Sea of Thieves Season 10, you may establish your exclusive Guild-based Trading Company. After you join a guild, you and other pirates outside of your personal crew can cruise the sea under one unified name and identity. Together, you can create friendships, achieve common objectives, make progress, and gain access to exclusive cosmetics in the game.

In Sea of Thieves, a Guild is a player-created Trading Company that enables up to 24 people to band together under a single flag and work for shared goals and rewards. In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know to develop your Guild, fortify your community, and reap various accomplishments.

Everything you need to know about Guilds in Sea of Thieves

1) Creating a Guild

Creating a guild in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

A captain ship is the first thing you need to create a guild in the Sea of Thieves. To create your guild, go to the Guilds section in the Main Menu and select 'Create'. You can personalize your guild in a variety of ways by choosing the guild’s crest, mark, colors, name, and motto based on your preference.

Once satisfied with your branding, you will pledge one of your Captained Ships to the Guild, making it a Guild Ship. When you pledge a ship to a guild, you can earn progress for the guild while sailing it. You also have the option to share your ship with other guild members, allowing them to use it and earn progress without you, or you can opt not to.

2) Joining Guilds

In Sea of Thieves, you can choose up to 24 members to join your guild. You can invite your Xbox and Steam friends to join your guild by heading to the Guild section in the Main Menu. There, you can find the 'Invite Friends' option and select the buddies you wish to invite.

You can also invite players you just happened to come across in the open sea. To do this, use your Emote Radial then select the Guild Emotes option. You should find and use the Guild Invite emote.

3) Roles and Permissions

Each member of the guild falls into one of the three roles available: the Guild Owner, the Guild Leader, and the Guild Mate. The player who founded the guild will automatically be assigned the role of the Guild Owner.

As the owner of the guild, you have the right to modify roles and permissions within your group. You can choose which rights each role may possess, such as the ability to modify guild policies, recruit new members, expel existing guild members, and rebrand your guild.

4) Sailing for a Guild

You can sail ship for a specific guild (Image via Rare)

You can use your ship to sail for a guild by choosing the 'Sail for a Guild' option from the Main Menu. Once done, you can now view all of the Guild's ships as well as their current status. You have the option of selecting your pledged ship or any other ship that a Guild Member has lent the Guild to use in your adventure.

You have several options when you set sail: You will either be in an open crew where anybody can join, a closed crew where only friends you invite are allowed to join, or you can sail in a guild crew. With a guild crew, anyone from your guild can join your sailing session without an invitation, and if you get off, you can enable a feature that will let your guildmates access your captain boat while you're offline.

5) Level up your Guild

By turning in loot and performing general actions, you and your guildmates can level up the guild's reputation in Sea of Thieves. Once you have attained 100 levels of reputation, your guild can receive a distinction. Every distinction will enhance your guild's crest and plaque, displaying your accomplishment to anyone to see, and at reputation 15, your guild will be eligible for Guild Emissary status.

You can vote to set up a guild emissary flag at the sovereigns' tents. As with every emissary, setting it up and selling loot at the sovereigns will increase your gold and reputation for each item sold, and accomplishing tasks will level up your emissary flag all the way to level 5. However, take caution because after you reach level 5, you will be marked on the map for everyone to see.

That is everything you need to know about the guilds in the Sea of Thieves.