5 ways to get better performance in Ark Survival Ascended

Getting high FPS is vital when playing visually demanding games like Ark Survival Ascended. However, the problem with Ark Survival Ascended is that it is poorly optimized and can hinder the players' gaming experience. Although future updates can optimize this game, players can improve performance by tweaking some settings. So, if you're getting poor performance on Ark Survival Ascended and want to play this game smoothly, this article is for you.

We will go through ways you can improve performance in Ark Survival Ascended, from tuning some settings to deactivating some. However, it's important to remember that these tweaks can decrease the quality of the graphics in exchange for better performance.

5 effective ways to improve performance in Ark Survival Ascended

1) Tweak the resolution and utilize DLSS

Although the recommended system requirement for Ark Survival Ascended is not too high, players might still struggle to run it smoothly on high settings. Even with high specs, they can face performance issues because of the game's poor optimization. So, even if your system meets the requirements to run Ark Survival Ascended, make sure you tweak the following settings to get better performance.

Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Resolution Scale: 70

70 Window mode: Fullscreen or Windowed fullscreen

Fullscreen or Windowed fullscreen Anti-aliasing: Low

Low View distance: Low

Low Textures: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Low

Low Effects quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Low

Low Motion blur: Off

If you are using an RTX Graphics card, utilize the following settings to get more FPS.

DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

2) Disable Grass

With the highest settings, you can see a lot of grass in this game. Although it looks visually immersive and realistic, it can make the game choppy and laggy. Players can turn it off using a console command and improve the performance.

Once you're in the game, open the menu and go to the Advanced tab to turn on the Console Access. After doing that, open the Console Command Bar using the "~" button right under the ESC button. Now type "grass.densityscale 0" into the Console Command Bar and wait for some time. This command will slowly remove all the grass and boost your FPS.

3) Disable Volumetric Fog

Volumetric Fog also plays a significant role in making the game more immersive and realistic. Although it improves the overall visual quality, this feature can be very taxing on your system and lag the game. Like grass density, it also requires a specific command, as there is no option to disable Volumetric Fog in the game's menu.

After opening the Console Command Bar, type "r.VolumetricFog 0" command. This will not only increase the FPS but also provide an advantage in PvP and PvE activities by allowing you to see more clearly through forests and trees.

4) Disable Volumetric Clouds

Among all the settings or commands, turning off this setting will give you a chunk of FPS boost as it eats up a noticeable amount of graphical resources. However, removing the clouds will make the game a bit dull and less aesthetic. But if your focus is on having a flawless game session, disabling the Volumetric Clouds will be worth it.

Disabling the Volumetric Clouds works in the same way as it does with the Volumetric Fog — by using a console command in Ark Survival Ascended. Open the Console Command Bar and type "r.VolumetricCloud 0" to put it in action. This command will remove all the clouds and almost immediately boost your FPS.

5) Disable Water Reflections

Last, disabling Water reflections can also deliver a notable boost in FPS. Although it will degrade the graphical details of Ark Survival Ascended, it is a worthy tradeoff for performance.

To disable the Water Reflections, make sure you open the Console Command Bar by pressing the "~" (tilde) button. After opening the console, type "r.Water.SingleLayer.Reflection 0" and wait for it to enact. This command will disable the water reflections and save some resources for your GPU.