After eight Seasons of playing Diablo 4, I got my first Mythic Unique

I’ve been covering Diablo 4 since the alpha, and after eight Seasons of dedicated gameplay, I finally picked up a Mythic Unique. Sure, there are people that aren’t going to be impressed, because they end each season with a full bank tab full of Mythic Uniques, and that’s fine. However, not everyone comes away with one. I still see people to this day on Facebook groups, et cetera, who finally found their first Mythic Unique.
And that’s the problem, mine wasn’t even out in the wild! Despite grinding through 100-150 bosses on Torment III, I still haven’t seen a single one drop. I’ve Salvaged by now, hundreds of Uniques, because they just weren’t worth having. I had to grind for it, but it was worth it.
Party Finder helped me get a Mythic Unique in Diablo 4 after nine Seasons - it can happen for you, too
In Diablo 4, Season 9, I finally picked up my first Mythic Unique; Heir of Perdition. It wasn’t by farming a bunch of Runes, or by grinding the boss ladder, either. I tried both of those things, and, like in every other Season before it, it just didn’t work. Killing bosses helped, just, not in the way that I expected it to.
The solution for me was that this season, the Seasonal grind didn’t feel as terrible as it usually does. Typically, the grind is mind-numbingly slow, but once I realized I could get around 3,000 Seasonal rep for opening a boss treasure chest, things turned around. I had mountains of summoning materials, but what could I really do? Nobody groups in this game.
When Party Finder first dropped, nobody used it. It wasn’t worth using, because people would just show up to a group, and claim loot without doing any work. That was one of the reasons the boss ladder changes went in, during Season 8. However, something seemed to change in Season 8, and a Mythic Unique was in my line of sight in Diablo 4 — I just didn’t realize it.
In Season 8, players needed to fight bosses for powers, and you could grind bosses without fear of people ninjaing loot from your hard work. Now, if they don’t have summoning materials, all they’ve done is show up and do nothing.
No sweat off your brow, in the long run. I ran through the boss ladder on Party Finder until I thought my eyes were going to bleed. I completely forgot that Lilith drops a Resplendent Spark the first time you beat her. I only went to fight Lilith because she had a Boss Power I needed for the higher-tier content. With that in hand, I knew I could finally get a Mythic Unique in Diablo 4 Season 8.
At the end of the Seasonal rewards, you receive a chest that gives a Resplendent Spark, which, if you take two of them and 50M gold to a Blacksmith, they’ll craft you a random Mythic Unique. After all this time, not only did I finally get one, but I received one that actually fit my build.
I still haven’t found one in the wild, but I haven’t given up hope. I’m in the process of pushing my build into Torment IV, so perhaps, I’ll finally end this Season with a few more Mythic Uniques, even if they do nothing for me.
It’s nice to say that Diablo 4 Party Finder finally feels worthwhile, and led to me getting my first Mythic Unique. People are actually using it for things; as it was always intended to be! Now if we can stop the problem of people queuing for Party Finder, and doing a different activity than what was listed.
