Diablo 4 Runes and Runewords tier list

Diablo 4’s Rune system allows players to make a wide assortment of combinations or Runewords. Season 7 is coming up later today and will bring with it a few new Runes of its own — we’ll just have to see how powerful those are after a little bit of gameplay. We’ve separated the Ritual and Invocation Runes in D4, as they both serve different purposes and thus have different power levels.

To make Runewords in Diablo 4, you need a piece of gear that has two sockets in it — that way, you can connect the Ritual and Invocation Runes. The former Generates the necessary Offering, and the latter spends the Offering once you’ve got enough of it.

These D4 Runewords will then activate a wide assortment of interesting powers, ranging from game-changing to mediocre at best. Here’s how the new Runes and past Runes fare according to our tier list.

Trending

Best Ritual Runes in Diablo 4

S-Tier

Tam is never a bad choice, to be honest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Xol

Poc

Tam

Lith

Yul

Igni

When it comes to S-tier Runes in Diablo 4, these are the ones used in repeated builds and are often the most powerful options you have in the game. For example, Tam grants 25 Offering when casting a non-channeled Core skill — it’s often paired with Ohm to get a free War Cry from Barbarian. It’s also combined with Mot to get a Shadow from Rogue’s Dark Shroud, which also costs less Offering than Ohm.

A-Tier

Who doesn't want a reward for Evading? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Bac

Moni

Zan

Cem

Nagu

A-Tier Runes in Diablo 4 are almost as useful in the S-Tier but are used in fewer builds. They’re still quite strong in the grand scheme of things in Season 7 and beyond. Several of them have major promise, like Bac, and the ability to gain 50 Offering after traveling 5 meters.

That one’s just a matter of time. I also personally use Zan a lot, when starting a character if possible. Gaining 150 Offering for casting an Ultimate will be great for Rogues in the Death Trap build.

B-Tier

If you're going to spam abilities, this could work in your favor (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Cir

Noc

Neo

B-Tier is a bit more situational in Diablo 4 — useful but not necessarily used in the most powerful builds the game has to offer. For example, Cir is okay in builds that hit lots of enemies with status ailments. It’s only 5 Offering but double if the effect isn’t Slow or Chill. It can add up over time, but I don’t think it’s super useful.

C-Tier

Yax is mediocre at best - useful in the right places though (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Yax

Feo

C-Tier Runes in Diablo 4 are even more situational, often used in mediocre builds or slotted in when you don’t have any other options. I can’t see too many options for Yax, even though you Drink a Healing Potion to gain 200 Offering. I only know one or two potential Rogue builds it could be used in, but there are just better options available.

D-Tier

Sorry Ahu, you're at the bottom of the pile (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ahu

Chac

The D-tier squads are pretty much only used in bad builds or are not viable in something in the endgame. Ahu’s 25 Offering from Lucky Hit? Yeah, I’m not crazy about that one bit, to be honest. These right now just don’t feel worth it.

Best Invocation Runes in Diablo 4

S-Tier

These are among the best Invocations you can get in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Wat

Ohm

Lac

Gar

Mot

Jah

Like their Ritual counterparts, the S-Tier Runes in Diablo 4 are the kings of the battleground. They’re useful in the most number of builds and have the most powerful abilities just as a whole. Ohm’s War Cry, Jah replaces your next evade with Sorcerer’s Teleport, deals damage, and makes you Unstoppable, at the cost of 250 Offering. These are just two great options in that tier.

A-Tier

Want to Vortex as a non-Spiritborn? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Que

Xal

Kry

Yom

Tzic

Lum

A-tier options are solid, but not used quite as often. They’re still excellent, and used in probably one or two top-tier, end-game builds. Yom for example, grants Druid Petrify, Lac grants Barbarian Challenging Shout, and Thul offers up Sorcerer’s Mystical Frost Nova skill to inflict Freeze/Vulnerable.

B-Tier

Getting free Earthquakes is also a great pick in the right situation (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zec

Ner

Thul

Tec

Vex

The B-Tier Runes in Diablo 4 are solid and some of them have pretty decent overflow options. Zec adds further reduced cooldown, which can be amazing as the base ability reduces active Ultimate Cooldown by 1 second. Again, Death Trap Rogues could wind up loving this. We’ll have to see, though.

C-Tier

Even legendary runes can be mediocre (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Qax

Ton

Tal

Ceh

Xan

C-Tier Invocation Runes are okay at best. These are often just used in builds that aren’t in the meta or are something situational. There are times when these Diablo 4 Runes are going to be amazing at least. Ceh and its Spirit Wolves could be fun in the right minion build. Qax burning your resources for extra damage could also be potentially amazing in the right place.

D-Tier

If only the cooldown was a bit better ... (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Qua

Teb

Eom

Tun

Ner

Then you have the D-tier Runes, used in off-meta or bad builds more than anything else. They need something else to make them viable somewhere in the future, whether that’s a build that needs to be powered up or the Rune itself is just mediocre. Qua’s brief movement speed is a good example as is Eom’s incredibly low cooldown reduction for 100 Offering.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback