After three years of absence, Blizzcon will finally be back in 2026

Blizzcon, formerly an annual gathering of Blizzard fans from around the world, had taken a short break. However, according to the developers, a 2026 return is in the works. This is where the biggest announcements and news often happens for all Blizzard games – not to mention a host of other events, concerts, amazing cosplay gatherings, and so much more. The event first took place in 2023, before taking a short break following the Blizzard Activision merger.

Thankfully, fans can expect to return to the Anaheim Convention Center in 2026, when Blizzcon is held on September 12 and 13, 2026. This article explores more.

Blizzcon is officially coming back, but not until 2026

According to a news post by Blizzard, Blizzcon will finally return in 2026. On September 12 and 13 2026, the goal – according to the company – is to take the event to places it’s never been before. Of course, that means it will still have fan-favorite events, but there will be plenty of surprises.

The Opening Ceremony will return, alongside great panels, friendly competition, hands-on gameplay, and of course, the Darkmoon Faire. It will be interesting to see what manner of updates will be incoming around the time of the event, and if players get a sneak peek at what’s on the way.

In its press announcement, Blizzard opened up about the upcoming event and the work that’s being put into it:

“We are building this event just like we build our games: with a deep commitment to our players, with respect for your connections to our universes, and as a celebration of the strength of the bonds formed through shared adventure.”

Tickets are not yet on sale, but interested parties can visit the Blizzcon website to sign up for updates and to know when tickets will officially be on sale for the event. Moreover, fans can stay up-to-date on the latest news surrounding the event.

