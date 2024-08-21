All Anoint Oils in Path of Exile, and how to use them

Anoint Oils in Path of Exile are special items that can enhance gear and maps in different ways. The oils are obtained from Blight Encounters, a tower defense game mode that players can access during certain maps. These will spawn from Fungal Growths when available. Other than regular maps these are guaranteed to be found in Blighted Maps.
Path of Exile recently released its newest patch 3.25, introducing the Settlers of Kalguur league. This update has been received exceptionally well by its community as it introduced a lot of new stuff, including a new currency, a town mechanic, boat missions, and even a currency exchange on top of the typical additions of a new league.
In this guide, we'll explain what Anoint Oils are, how you can use them, and what to use them on.
All Anoint Oils in Path of Exile and their uses, explained
In Path of Exile, you can use Anoint Oils to modify existing gear or maps in varying ways. The results of this modification will depend on both the gear or map in question as well as the type of Anoint Oil used. Do keep in mind that there are several different types of oils and they can be used on multiple gear types as well as some specific uniques.
Below is a list of every oil type as well as the level that it drops at:
Path of Exile also has some special-purpose oils as mentioned below:
Which items can be anointed
When using these oils, it's important to know what effects they will be adding to your items or maps. They can be used to modify Rings, Amulets, and certain Uniques.
The following list contains items that can be anointed as well as how much oil is required and what their effect will be:
Unlike Rings and Amulets, only a select few Uniques can be anointed. If this is done, they will gain the same effect that a Ring or Amulet would from that oil. Here is a list of every Unique that can be anointed in Path of Exile 3.25:
- Breathstealer
- Cowl of the Cryophile
- Cowl of the Thermophile
- Cowl of the Ceraunophile
- Sporeguard
- The Stampede
- Replica Stampede
- Stranglegasp
One thing that all of these Uniques have in common is that they can only be obtained from either Blighted Maps or Blight-ravaged Maps.
If you're looking to buff your build for Blight-related maps and events then these anointing oils will be right up your alley. Now, it is up to you to play around with different oil combinations and find the right match for your character.
