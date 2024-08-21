  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All Anoint Oils in Path of Exile, and how to use them

All Anoint Oils in Path of Exile, and how to use them

By Ben C
Modified Aug 21, 2024 15:26 IST
Oils are an item introduced with Blight Maps (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
Anoint Oils are an item introduced with Blight Maps (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Anoint Oils in Path of Exile are special items that can enhance gear and maps in different ways. The oils are obtained from Blight Encounters, a tower defense game mode that players can access during certain maps. These will spawn from Fungal Growths when available. Other than regular maps these are guaranteed to be found in Blighted Maps.

Path of Exile recently released its newest patch 3.25, introducing the Settlers of Kalguur league. This update has been received exceptionally well by its community as it introduced a lot of new stuff, including a new currency, a town mechanic, boat missions, and even a currency exchange on top of the typical additions of a new league.

In this guide, we'll explain what Anoint Oils are, how you can use them, and what to use them on.

also-read-trending Trending

Read More: Diablo 4 vs Path of Exile: Which is the better ARPG in 2024?

All Anoint Oils in Path of Exile and their uses, explained

Grinding Gear Games has kept plenty of data on oil usage (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
Grinding Gear Games has kept plenty of data on oil usage (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

In Path of Exile, you can use Anoint Oils to modify existing gear or maps in varying ways. The results of this modification will depend on both the gear or map in question as well as the type of Anoint Oil used. Do keep in mind that there are several different types of oils and they can be used on multiple gear types as well as some specific uniques.

Below is a list of every oil type as well as the level that it drops at:

OilDrop Level
Clear Oil1
Sepia Oil10
Amber Oil19
Verdant Oil27
Teal Oil36
Azure Oil44
Indigo Oil48
Violet Oil52
Crimson Oil60
Black Oil68
Opalescent Oil73
Silver Oil78
Golden Oil80

Path of Exile also has some special-purpose oils as mentioned below:

OilDrop Level
Prismatic Oil80
Reflective Oil1
Tainted Oil1

Which items can be anointed

Interact with Sister Cassia to apply anoints to items (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
Interact with Sister Cassia to apply anoints to items (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

When using these oils, it's important to know what effects they will be adding to your items or maps. They can be used to modify Rings, Amulets, and certain Uniques.

The following list contains items that can be anointed as well as how much oil is required and what their effect will be:

Item TypeOil AmountEffects
Blighted Map1Increases size of monster packs and their effects based on oil used
Ring2Grants buffs to Blight Towers
Amulet / Blight Unique Items3Grant passive skill without using skill points or needing node connection

Unlike Rings and Amulets, only a select few Uniques can be anointed. If this is done, they will gain the same effect that a Ring or Amulet would from that oil. Here is a list of every Unique that can be anointed in Path of Exile 3.25:

  • Breathstealer
  • Cowl of the Cryophile
  • Cowl of the Thermophile
  • Cowl of the Ceraunophile
  • Sporeguard
  • The Stampede
  • Replica Stampede
  • Stranglegasp

One thing that all of these Uniques have in common is that they can only be obtained from either Blighted Maps or Blight-ravaged Maps.

If you're looking to buff your build for Blight-related maps and events then these anointing oils will be right up your alley. Now, it is up to you to play around with different oil combinations and find the right match for your character.

Also Read: Path of Exile 2 beta release date, how to join, and more

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी