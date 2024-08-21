All Anoint Oils in Path of Exile, and how to use them

Anoint Oils in Path of Exile are special items that can enhance gear and maps in different ways. The oils are obtained from Blight Encounters, a tower defense game mode that players can access during certain maps. These will spawn from Fungal Growths when available. Other than regular maps these are guaranteed to be found in Blighted Maps.

Path of Exile recently released its newest patch 3.25, introducing the Settlers of Kalguur league. This update has been received exceptionally well by its community as it introduced a lot of new stuff, including a new currency, a town mechanic, boat missions, and even a currency exchange on top of the typical additions of a new league.

In this guide, we'll explain what Anoint Oils are, how you can use them, and what to use them on.

All Anoint Oils in Path of Exile and their uses, explained

Grinding Gear Games has kept plenty of data on oil usage (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

In Path of Exile, you can use Anoint Oils to modify existing gear or maps in varying ways. The results of this modification will depend on both the gear or map in question as well as the type of Anoint Oil used. Do keep in mind that there are several different types of oils and they can be used on multiple gear types as well as some specific uniques.

Below is a list of every oil type as well as the level that it drops at:

Oil Drop Level Clear Oil 1 Sepia Oil 10 Amber Oil 19 Verdant Oil 27 Teal Oil 36 Azure Oil 44 Indigo Oil 48 Violet Oil 52 Crimson Oil 60 Black Oil 68 Opalescent Oil 73 Silver Oil 78 Golden Oil 80

Path of Exile also has some special-purpose oils as mentioned below:

Oil Drop Level Prismatic Oil 80 Reflective Oil 1 Tainted Oil 1

Which items can be anointed

Interact with Sister Cassia to apply anoints to items (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

When using these oils, it's important to know what effects they will be adding to your items or maps. They can be used to modify Rings, Amulets, and certain Uniques.

The following list contains items that can be anointed as well as how much oil is required and what their effect will be:

Item Type Oil Amount Effects Blighted Map 1 Increases size of monster packs and their effects based on oil used Ring 2 Grants buffs to Blight Towers Amulet / Blight Unique Items 3 Grant passive skill without using skill points or needing node connection

Unlike Rings and Amulets, only a select few Uniques can be anointed. If this is done, they will gain the same effect that a Ring or Amulet would from that oil. Here is a list of every Unique that can be anointed in Path of Exile 3.25:

Breathstealer

Cowl of the Cryophile

Cowl of the Thermophile

Cowl of the Ceraunophile

Sporeguard

The Stampede

Replica Stampede

Stranglegasp

One thing that all of these Uniques have in common is that they can only be obtained from either Blighted Maps or Blight-ravaged Maps.

If you're looking to buff your build for Blight-related maps and events then these anointing oils will be right up your alley. Now, it is up to you to play around with different oil combinations and find the right match for your character.

