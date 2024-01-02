All Ark Survival Ascended difficulty settings, explained

Ark Survival Ascended, like any other MMORPG, can be played in various difficulty settings. Most hardcore gamers opt for Hard difficulty, while others settle between Medium and Easy. The setting affects the game drastically. While putting the game on Hard is suggested as it can give great loot, everyone has their own way of surviving amongst the prehistoric creatures.

Playing the Ark Survival Ascended in these modes has its pros and cons. This article will explain how players can change their difficulty settings and its impact.

How to change difficulty settings in Ark Survival Ascended

Players can change the difficulty by going to settings from the main menu (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Players can face difficulties while playing in a particular mode. The game can get a little dull in easy mode, while hard mode can be too challenging. Players must note that they can only change the difficulty setting from the home screen and not while playing the game. Here is a step-wise process of changing difficulty in Ark Survival Ascended.

Step 1: Open the Main Menu

Step 2: Press "Press ␣ to start."

Step 3: Select "Create or Resume Game."

Step 4: Select "Game Rules" on the top of the screen

Step 5: Select "Difficulty" at the bottom of the screen

Step 6: Select the difficulty from easy to hard

There are two things players should note while changing these settings in Ark Survival Ascended. They must save the game before doing this.

The change in difficulty setting can affect the health of tames and players. Hence, players must not change the difficulty setting while their tames are in low health. They can regain health before changing difficulty.

How does changing difficulty affect gameplay in Ark Survival Ascended

Changing difficulty settings can change player's stats and the strength of monsters spawning in the island (Image via Studia Wildcard)

Changing difficulty from easy to hard can make Ark Survival Ascended more challenging and vice versa. Players can toggle through the changes by going through the difficulty menu. They can select different options such as Players, Creature, Structure, World, and Rules. Here are some major changes that occur with the change in difficulty.

Easy: This is the base level difficulty in Ark Survival Ascended. It's for beginners looking to enjoy the game and not indulge in the grind. This setting allows players to level up and increase their stat easily. They can also take down dinosaurs easily in this difficulty. The downside is how little loot players get and the low level of creatures.

Medium: This difficulty is for Ark Survival Ascended players who get tired of playing the game in easy mode and want to add a little spice to their gameplay. They can see a decrease in their stats when switching from easy to medium. Not only that, increasing stat and leveling up can also get challenging in this mode. The spawning dinosaurs will also be difficult to kill or tame because of their increased level.

Hard: This is the most challenging mode, often played by hardcore gamers. Players will see a massive decrease in their and their tame's stats. They will need help to take down a dinosaur as their level will be quite high. Survival on the island will get extremely difficult as players will run out of water, food, and stamina from their bodies quickly. They can use this setting during endgames to face the optimum difficulties.

While there are challenges, players will get increased loot from killing a dinosaur. They can also acquire high-level dinos in this mode by knocking them down and taming them.