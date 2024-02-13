All Ark Survival Ascended Love Evolved event rewards, end date, and more

If you love Ark and are considering spending Valentine's Day playing it, the Ark Survival Ascended Love Evolved event is perfect for you. After a few quiet months, this is the first event since the Winter Wonderland event. Although this event occurred multiple times in Ark: Survival Evolved, it is the first time appearing in the franchise's most recent title. Similar to other Ark events, you can earn a lot of special event-themed cosmetics that can be used for your character and weapons.

So, if you're wondering how to join the Love Evolved event and earn unique cosmetics, this article is for you. In this article, we'll go over everything you need to know about joining the Love Evolved event, earning rewards, and when it ends.

Ark Survival Ascended Love Evolved start date and end date

According to the ARK 396 Community Crunch blog post, the Ark Survival Ascended Love Evolved event is going to start on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. It will continue until Tuesday, February 20, 2024, on Official Servers. Here is everything the blog post stated:

"Can you feel the love in the air? Love Evolved is set to sweep ARK survivors off their feet with an array of enchanting new treats and delights. This love-filled event, celebrating Valentine's Day, kicks off on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, and will continue to spread joy and affection until Tuesday, February 20, 2024".

So, to earn exclusive rewards, start completing the objectives as soon as the event is available.

Every item you can get from the Ark Survival Ascended Love Evolved event

Every event in Ark comes with lots of unique rewards with it, and this event is no exception. Similar to last year, this year, the Valentine's Day event is filled with special loot. Here are the various rewards you can earn in the Love Evolved event in ARK Survival Ascended:

Event Creatures

Love Bugs

Vday Coel

Event Items

Valentine's Fishing Rod

Love Bug Hearts

Festive Dino Candy

Box o' Chocolates (Now also reduce mating cooldown by 20% of current time remaining)

Event Skins

Bear Hug Swimsuit

Odd Couple Swimsuit

Sauropod Heart Swimsuit

Cupid Couture Bottom Skin

Cupid Couture Top Skin

Halo Headband Skin

Heart-shaped Sunglasses Skin

Heart Spring Hat

Cuddle Rex Sweater

Bow & Eros Skin

Heart-shaped Shield Skin

Teddy Bear Grenade Skin

Love Shackles Skin

Love-Bed

Event Emotes

Flirty Emote

Heart Emote

Self Hug Emote

Wild Event Creature Colors

Jade

PineGreen

SpruceGreen

LeafGreen

Dino Light Blue

WyvernBlue0

PowderBlue

Glacial

DarkViolet

DarkLavender

MediumLavender

Lavender

Dino Light Red

Dino Light Purple

LightPink

Magenta

DeepPink

Red

Dark Red

DragonFire

Dark Magenta

Dino Albino

NearWhite

Cream

That covers all you need to know about the Ark Survival Ascended Love Evolved event.