All Ark Survival Ascended Love Evolved event rewards, end date, and more

If you love Ark and are considering spending Valentine's Day playing it, the Ark Survival Ascended Love Evolved event is perfect for you. After a few quiet months, this is the first event since the Winter Wonderland event. Although this event occurred multiple times in Ark: Survival Evolved, it is the first time appearing in the franchise's most recent title. Similar to other Ark events, you can earn a lot of special event-themed cosmetics that can be used for your character and weapons.
So, if you're wondering how to join the Love Evolved event and earn unique cosmetics, this article is for you. In this article, we'll go over everything you need to know about joining the Love Evolved event, earning rewards, and when it ends.
Ark Survival Ascended Love Evolved start date and end date
According to the ARK 396 Community Crunch blog post, the Ark Survival Ascended Love Evolved event is going to start on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. It will continue until Tuesday, February 20, 2024, on Official Servers. Here is everything the blog post stated:
"Can you feel the love in the air? Love Evolved is set to sweep ARK survivors off their feet with an array of enchanting new treats and delights. This love-filled event, celebrating Valentine's Day, kicks off on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, and will continue to spread joy and affection until Tuesday, February 20, 2024".
So, to earn exclusive rewards, start completing the objectives as soon as the event is available.
Every item you can get from the Ark Survival Ascended Love Evolved event
Every event in Ark comes with lots of unique rewards with it, and this event is no exception. Similar to last year, this year, the Valentine's Day event is filled with special loot. Here are the various rewards you can earn in the Love Evolved event in ARK Survival Ascended:
Event Creatures
- Love Bugs
- Vday Coel
Event Items
- Valentine's Fishing Rod
- Love Bug Hearts
- Festive Dino Candy
- Box o' Chocolates (Now also reduce mating cooldown by 20% of current time remaining)
Event Skins
- Bear Hug Swimsuit
- Odd Couple Swimsuit
- Sauropod Heart Swimsuit
- Cupid Couture Bottom Skin
- Cupid Couture Top Skin
- Halo Headband Skin
- Heart-shaped Sunglasses Skin
- Heart Spring Hat
- Cuddle Rex Sweater
- Bow & Eros Skin
- Heart-shaped Shield Skin
- Teddy Bear Grenade Skin
- Love Shackles Skin
- Love-Bed
Event Emotes
- Flirty Emote
- Heart Emote
- Self Hug Emote
Wild Event Creature Colors
- Jade
- PineGreen
- SpruceGreen
- LeafGreen
- Dino Light Blue
- WyvernBlue0
- PowderBlue
- Glacial
- DarkViolet
- DarkLavender
- MediumLavender
- Lavender
- Dino Light Red
- Dino Light Purple
- LightPink
- Magenta
- DeepPink
- Red
- Dark Red
- DragonFire
- Dark Magenta
- Dino Albino
- NearWhite
- Cream
That covers all you need to know about the Ark Survival Ascended Love Evolved event. For more such Ark Survival Ascended articles, follow Sportskeeda.