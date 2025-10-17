All Artifact locations in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero

There are a total of 10 Artifacts in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero. You'll need these for the end-game, and hence getting them is going to be a mandatory task that you will have to undertake at some point. There's no rush, per se, but where there are Artifacts, there's also good loot to be found.

That being said, here's a crash course on where to locate all Artifacts in ARK Survival Ascended Valgueroand how to get to them.

Where to find all Artifact in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero

Artifact of the Skylord (83.8, 92,4)

Look for a giant glowing crystal (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

At the given coordinates (78.3, 90.4) in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero, you will find a cave entrance at the bottom of a ravine. Follow the cave until you come to an open area with a giant glowing crystal in the middle of the body of water.

Artifact is located on this small island (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

To the left of the giant glowing crystal, drop down into the water and follow the tiny underwater passage to the very end. There will be plenty of illumination to help you find your way. Once you surface, the Artifact of the Skylord can be found on the tiny island in front of you.

Artifact of the Crag (35, 52.2)

This cave enterance is tricky to find (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

At the given coordinates (34.2, 51.4) in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero, you will find a narrow cave entrance. Upon entering, stick to the left side and hug the wall as you move forward. Eventually, you will come to a fork in the road; take the left turn, and you will come to a large opening with lava flowing all around you.

Artifact of the Crag is located end of the path (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

Between you and the Artifact of the Crag lies a chasm which you must cross. Use your grapple to clear the gaps and try not to fall into the molten magma below. Once you're across the chasm, you'll be able to pick up the Artifact in Valguero.

Artifact of the Destroyer (13.1, 26.8) and Cunning (14.8, 24.9)

Keep an eye out to find the cave enterance (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

At the given coordinates (15.5, 27.5), you will an icy cave entetance next to a small lake. This cave has two ARK Survival Ascended Valguero Artifacts that you will be able to collect quick succession.

Artifact of the Destroyer (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

Once you enter, stick to the lefthand side of the cave and hug the walls while moving forward. There will be a smaller enteance, and through it, at the very end of the passage you will find Artifact of the Destroyer. Hop across the pillars to get to it.

Artifact of the Cunning (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

To find the Artifact of the Cunning, from where to enter the cave, drop down to the very bottom and take a left into a path that leads deeper into the mountain. Once inside a room, look for a passage at the far end. Through the passage you will the Artifact.

Artifact of the Brute (47.9, 88) and Devourer (48.8, 90.4)

Look for rock formations to find the cave enterance (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

At the given coordinates (46.8, 87.3), you will again find not one, but two ARK Survival Ascended Valguero Artifacts. Look for a monkey head carved into the side of a cliff and a small body of water. Use these as your reference point to find the enterance to the cave.

Artifact of the Brute (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

To open the door, you will have to press the hidden button located on the left wall near the starting of the staircase. Once inside the cave, hug the wall and proceed until you reach a vast opening and a hole in the floor. After you drop down, look for a small strucute next to a body of flowing water. Artifact of the Brute will be located here.

Artifact of the Devourer (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

Within the same cave, go to the coorindates (45.8, 90.2) and look for a small rock. Destory it and keep moving forward until you reach a little body of water which you'll need to swim through it to come out to a vast opening. Once on the other side, make your way to the end, and look for a outcrop formation at the top of the cave. This is where you'll find Artifact of the Devourer.

Artifact of the Gatekeeper (48, 59)

Take care while entering the Aberration Zone (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

At the given coordinates (38, 58) in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero, you will find the enterance to the Aberration Zone. This is a area that is not reccomended for newbies or for players with limited expeirence. There is radiation present as well as creatyres that will put up more than a fair fight against you.

Artifact of the Gatekeeper (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

To get to the Artifact of the Gatekeeper, you will want to stick to the right as you enter the cave, and stay to the right as you make your way deeper. Eventually, you will enter the Red Zone, commongly called so due to its red glow. Make your way to the aforementioned cooridnates and you will find the Artifact.

Artifact of the Pack (70.2, 39.2), Immune (74.3, 35.9) , and Strong (72.3, 36.6)

Cave enterance (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

At the given coordinates (73.6, 41.3) in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero you will find the eterance to a cave that contain three Artifacts. To get started with the Artifacts, enter the cave and hug the wall to the right and keep moving forward.

Artifact of the Pack (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

Eventually, you will come across a path that leads you towards water. Go underwater, come out the otherside, and you will find the Artifact of the Pack. Next, proceed to head back to the main cave area.

Artifact of the Immune (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

To get to the Artifact of the Immune, drop all the way to the bottom of the cave and look for the spider's den. It is impossbile to miss since there are a lot of cobwebs and mushrooms located in this room. At the very back, the next Artifcat can be located.

Artifact of the Strong (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

Return to the given coordinates (72.4, 38.3) in in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero and take a left within the cave. Go straight and cross the gap to get to the other side. Follow the path which will open into a room in which the Artitfact of the Strong will be located.

