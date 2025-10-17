ARK Survival Ascended: Valguero swamp location, and everything you can farm here

Valguero is the newest map in ARK Survival Ascended, and it is quite the doozy. With a secret Underground Ocean, labyrinths of cave systems, and new beasts to tame, such as the Elderclaw, there's never a dull moment. This brings us to a less desirable region of the map commonly called the Swamp.
This region has scattered flora that obstructs the view and beasts that roam freely, attacking anything they come across. There's much chaos, and within it, there's a lot of resources to be found. That said, here's everything you can farm from the Swamp and where to find it.
ARK Survival Ascended Valguero Swamp location
The Swamp in Valguero can be located in and around the following coordinates: 47, 82. It is vast and does spread out quite a bit, and as such, a flying mount would be your best choice to get around and even get to the location itself. Given that the swamp contains hostile creatures that will attack on sight, be prepared for a fight or flight if things get overwhelming.
What can you farm in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero Swamp?
There are quite a few resources you can farm in Valguero's Swamp. You will need to explore a bit to find what you're looking for, but here's the list of things you can expect to come across:
- Rare Flowers
- Plant Species X Seeds
- Organic Polymer
- Spoiled Meat
- Hide
For the last three resources on the list, they can easily be obtained from carcasses using a Chainsaw. With Organic Polymer being a highly sought-after resource, this is a great place to find it in abundance. Here are a few coordinates you can visit to find carcasses:
- 51.6, 85.3
- 51.6, 84.7
- 50.8, 84.2
- 41.6, 81.8
- 40.1, 82.6
Other than the aforementioned resources, you can also find Berries, Fiber, Flint, Metal, Seeds, Stone, Thatch, Wood, Meat, and Raw Prime Meat. Aside from resources, you will also encounter the following creatures:
- Beelzebufo
- Compy
- Dodo
- Kaprosuchus
- Baryonyx
- Parasaur
- Piranha
- Raptor
- Sarco
- Carbonemys
- Dimetrodon
- Leech
- Paracer
- Pegomastax
- Titanoboa
- Dilo
- Diplocaulus
- Trike
- Achatina
That's about everything you need to know about the Urwald Swamp. Stay safe while exploring and keep an eye out for critters and resources alike.
