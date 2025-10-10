How to tame Deinonychus in ARK Survival Ascended

Deinonychus in ARK Survival Ascended hunt in packs, and by the time you hear the scurrying of their claws, it's often too late; they're already upon you. They leap from their hiding spots and ambush prey without hesitation. Being agile, they can climb, which means they can ambush you from above if given the chance.

Owing to their small size, they are also able to make use of their claws to latch onto prey many times larger than themselves. This makes this excellent hunter, and if you want to have your very own Deinonychus in ARK Survival Ascended, here's what you need to know about these elusive beasts.

How to find Deinonychus in ARK Survival Ascended

Deinonychus in ARK Survival Ascended can be found guarding nests (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Steph Lyon TV)

You can come across Deinonychus just about everywhere. However, the most reliable place to find them is the small canyon region in the White Cliffs called The Paradise. This region provides the perfect hunting and nesting ground for Deinonychus. Here are a few coordinates you can try out:

82, 95

83, 94

67, 91

70, 94

81, 90

ARK Survival Ascended Deinonychus taming guide

Incubate the egg until it hatches (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Steph Lyon TV)

Unfortunately, much like the Elderclaw, you cannot tame an adult Deinonychus. As such, getting your own is going to take a bit of work. Here's what you need to do:

Once at the nesting ground, look for a nest.

Lure other Deinonychus away or kill them (the former option is better) and steal an egg. Use a Flying Mount; it'll make the process easy.

Incubate the egg, keeping the temperature between 80 to 90 degrees Celsius

Once hatched, the beast is yours.

What's the console command to spawn Deinonychus in ARK Survival Ascended?

If your server is cheat-code enabled, a Deinonychus can be spawned using the following console command:

GMSummon "Deinonychus_Character_BP_C

All abilities and controls for Deinonychus in ARK Survival Ascended

A bunch of Deinonychus in ARK Survival Ascended(Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Steph Lyon TV)

Deinonychus in ARK Survival Ascended has four active abilities that you can make use of. Here's the list:

Bite (Left Click) : The Deinonychus bites the target for 30 damage. This attack does special Bleed to the target. It can be used every 0.6s by both a rider and the AI.

: The Deinonychus bites the target for 30 damage. This attack does special Bleed to the target. It can be used every 0.6s by both a rider and the AI. Pack Roar (C) : Only the Pack Leader Deinonychus can use this ability. After the Pack Leader does this action, up to 6 allied Deinos roar too and give them the Pack Mate buff to the pack of Deinos. Increases their Melee Damage, attack speed, damage resistance, and Movement Speed of the whole pack for 45 seconds. It can be used every 45 seconds by both a rider and the AI.

: Only the Pack Leader Deinonychus can use this ability. After the Pack Leader does this action, up to 6 allied Deinos roar too and give them the Pack Mate buff to the pack of Deinos. Increases their Melee Damage, attack speed, damage resistance, and Movement Speed of the whole pack for 45 seconds. It can be used every 45 seconds by both a rider and the AI. Jump (Space) : The Deinonychus jumps.

: The Deinonychus jumps. Climb/Attach Target (Space): The Deinonychus jumps towards a wall to climb it or against a valid target. This climb is based on jumping to the next position instead of freely moving. If it is attached to a creature, it could bite it.

Aside from active abilities, there are some Passive abilities as well. Here is the list:

Deinonychus Bleed: The Deinonychus Bleed is special; this bleed lasts for 7 seconds and can be stacked up to 5 times, reducing 1.5% of the target's Health over the duration of the bleed + 0.3% for each stacked bleed. This bleed also increases its total damage with the Deinonychus Melee Damage stat, and because this bleed counts as direct damage, any creature that gets killed by this bleed will give the experience to the Deinonychus. Finally, the most important feature about this bleed is that it can be applied to bosses.

The Deinonychus Bleed is special; this bleed lasts for 7 seconds and can be stacked up to 5 times, reducing 1.5% of the target's Health over the duration of the bleed + 0.3% for each stacked bleed. This bleed also increases its total damage with the Deinonychus Melee Damage stat, and because this bleed counts as direct damage, any creature that gets killed by this bleed will give the experience to the Deinonychus. Finally, the most important feature about this bleed is that it can be applied to bosses. Pack Leader: The highest-level Deinonychus of the pack receives the Pack Leader buff constantly, increasing its Melee Damage by 25% and damage resistance by 12.5%.

The highest-level Deinonychus of the pack receives the Pack Leader buff constantly, increasing its Melee Damage by 25% and damage resistance by 12.5%. No Fall Damage: The Deinonychus does not receive fall damage.

