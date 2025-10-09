How to tame an Elderclaw in ARK Survival Ascended

Elderclaw in ARK Survival Ascended is a supernatural entity. Half flora, half fauna, this beast is attuned with nature, which makes them a common sight in wooded areas. While not the most feature of beasts in the wild, they can put up a fight when provoked, but will rarely attack unprovoked.

When engaged in battle, it will instinctively control nearby vegetation to wrap itself in a thick tangle of protective vines. Roots are also sent out towards aggressors to entangle them. They can also conjure a Spirit Echo to help in times of need. That said, here's how to get yourself an Elderclaw in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to find an Elderclaw in ARK Survival Ascended

Hunt an adult Elderclaw in ARK Survival Ascended to get the seed (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Syntac)

You will be able to find an Elderclaw in ARK Survival Ascended with erase as you explore the map. Look for them in areas with a lot of vegetation and flora.

ARK Survival Ascended Elderclaw taming guide

Elderclaw growing (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Syntac)

Sadly, you cannot tame a fully grown adult Elderclaw. Much like flora, they long to be free, and trying to tame them will only result in a fight, which, unfortunately, is part of the taming process. That said, here's how to go about it.

Find a fully grown Elderclaw and kill it.

Collect Wild Elderclaw Seed.

Plant Wild Elderclaw Seed in Large Crop Plot (inside of Greenhouse).

Tend to the plant until fully grown.

Once ready, harvest the plant and claim your Elderclaw.

What's the console command to spawn Elderclaw in ARK Survival Ascended?

The console command to spawn Elderclaw in ARK Survival Ascended is not yet known. This section will be updated when information becomes available

All abilities and controls for the Elderclaw in ARK Survival Ascended

An Elderclaw in ARK Survival Ascended using its abilities (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Syntac)

The Elderclaw in ARK Survival Ascended has seven unique abilities that you can make use of to gain the upper hand in combat. Here's the list:

Melee (Left Mouse Click): The Elderclaw bites while moving for 30 damage or swipes its claws while standing still for 35 damage. It can be used every 0.67s by both a rider and the AI.

The Elderclaw bites while moving for 30 damage or swipes its claws while standing still for 35 damage. It can be used every 0.67s by both a rider and the AI. Lunge (Right Mouse Click) : The Elderclaw lunges forward for 50 damage. This attack applies the Tangled debuff to the target for 2 seconds, reducing its Movement Speed by 50%. It can be used every 5s by both a rider and the AI.

: The Elderclaw lunges forward for 50 damage. This attack applies the Tangled debuff to the target for 2 seconds, reducing its Movement Speed by 50%. It can be used every 5s by both a rider and the AI. Root Burst (C) : The Elderclaw uses its roots to entangle targets up to 30 meters in front of it for 5 damage. This attack applies Rooted debuff to the targets for 5 seconds, completely immobilizing them for the duration of the effect. The Rooted debuff duration scales with the totem damage accumulation up to 15 seconds. It can be used every 10 seconds by both a rider and the AI.

: The Elderclaw uses its roots to entangle targets up to 30 meters in front of it for 5 damage. This attack applies Rooted debuff to the targets for 5 seconds, completely immobilizing them for the duration of the effect. The Rooted debuff duration scales with the totem damage accumulation up to 15 seconds. It can be used every 10 seconds by both a rider and the AI. Bark Shield (Ctrl + C) : The Elderclaw hardens the roots of its body and reduces damage taken by 35% at the cost of its own Food while the ability is active. It can be used every 5s by both a rider and the AI.

: The Elderclaw hardens the roots of its body and reduces damage taken by 35% at the cost of its own Food while the ability is active. It can be used every 5s by both a rider and the AI. Place/Move Totem (Hold Ctrl + Right Mouse Click) : The Elderclaw places or moves its totem in the field.

: The Elderclaw places or moves its totem in the field. Detonate Totem (Hold Ctrl + Hold Right Mouse Click): The Elderclaw detonates its totem if it was already placed in the field. If the totem has fewer than 100 charges, the totem will only be destroyed without additional effects. However, with 100 or more charges, the Elderclaw will receive Empowered buff, increasing its damage output by 70% and the Rooted effect duration up to 15 seconds at 200 charges. The effect duration also scales with the stacked charges, down to 20 seconds at 100 charges, up to 60 seconds at 200 charges.

Aside from active abilities, there are some Passive abilities as well. Here is the list:

Natural Armor: The Elderclaw has a natural armor on the saddle slot inside its inventory that scales with the base creature's level up to 80 maximum armor. Level 450 is required for the maximum natural armor value.

The Elderclaw has a natural armor on the saddle slot inside its inventory that scales with the base creature's level up to 80 maximum armor. Level 450 is required for the maximum natural armor value. Spirit Totem: The Elderclaw's Totem can be placed in the field with a 45-meter radius area of effect. By default, Near Spirit Totem increases the damage dealt by any ally by 5% at 0 charges ; this boost scales up to 25% at 200 charges. Every time the Elderclaw hits a target, the totem will increase its charge by 1. If the totem is manually detonated by its Elderclaw with 100 or more charges, the Elderclaw will receive Empowered buff, increasing its damage output by 70% and the Rooted effect duration up to 15 seconds at 200 charges. The effect duration also scales with the stacked charges, down to 20 seconds at 100 charges, up to 60 seconds at 200 charges.

The Elderclaw's Totem can be placed in the field with a 45-meter radius area of effect. By default, Near Spirit Totem increases the damage dealt by any ally by 5% at ; this boost scales up to 25% at 200 charges. Every time the Elderclaw hits a target, the totem will increase its charge by 1. If the totem is manually detonated by its Elderclaw with 100 or more charges, the Elderclaw will receive Empowered buff, increasing its damage output by 70% and the Rooted effect duration up to 15 seconds at 200 charges. The effect duration also scales with the stacked charges, down to 20 seconds at 100 charges, up to 60 seconds at 200 charges. Bee Protection: Elderclaw's rider gains Bee Protection, being immune to bee attacks.

