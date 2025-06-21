How to tame Veilwyn in Ark Survival Ascended

With the new Ragnarok map in ARK Survival Ascended and the Lost Colony Expansion Pass, players can tame some new friends, such as the Veilwyn. An adorable snow fox type, it’s incredibly easy to tame but might be kind of tedious to find. I spent a significant amount of time trying to find one in the game, but it was certainly worth it. With a unique combat type, it will certainly be an ideal animal companion.

Sure, Ark Survival Ascended’s Bison is neat, but it can’t teleport and make Shadow Clones like the Veilwyn can, now can it? If you’re looking to find this adorable new companion on the Ragnarok map, we’re here to help.

How to find a Veilwyn in Ark Survival Ascended

As the Veilwyn in Ark Survival Ascended is a snow fox-type, you’ll want to look in any snowy areas on the map. The image below shows a list of places they’ve been known to frequent, so if you’re hunting this specific tame, I recommend going to any of the locations below.

Trending

You can find the Veilwyn in any snowy area on the Ragnarok map (Image via Studio Wildcard/YouTube@Raasclark)

I had a very hard time finding a Veilwyn. They simply did not show up as often as I’d like. Thankfully, you can also use console commands to simply summon a wild one and then tame that, if you run out of patience.

ARK Survival Ascended Veilwyn taming guide

It couldn’t possibly be any easier to tame a Veilwyn in Ark Survival Ascended, thankfully. Just crouch, get behind it, and press “E” to tame it! That’s it, it will immediately be claimed, allow you to name it, and be on your team. I used a ghillie suit too, just to try and “blend in”. It took a few minutes to creep up behind it, but that’s all I had to do.

It's easy! Just be sneaky (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can also catch it with a bola, knock it out, and feed it kibble. Just interact with the animal’s inventory, put the kibble in, and it will eventually eat it. It won’t take much to tame it this way either, but frankly, you can just claim these.

What’s the console command to spawn a Veilwyn in ARK Survival Ascended?

If you are playing offline or on a server with cheats enabled, you can simply spawn a Veilwyn in Ark Survival Ascended. I did that myself, and it summoned a wild one to tame. There’s a separate code for a tamed one that will come in at level 150.

Summon wild Veilwyn

cheat SpawnDino "Blueprint'/Game/LostColony/Dinos/YoungIceFox/YoungIceFox_DinoCompanion_Character_BP.YoungIceFox_DinoCompanion_Character_BP'" 500 0 0 150

Summon tamed Veilwyn

cheat gmsummon "YoungIceFox_DinoCompanion_Character_BP_C" 60

All Veilwyn abilities and controls

The Veilwyn is not a rideable mount in Ark Survival Ascended; it’s entirely too small for that. It does have Companion Mode that you can turn on, though. You can turn this on with the pet’s radial wheel. If it’s on, they will follow you, and if they die, they’ll respawn eventually, coming right back to you. You can also set a ton of behaviors for it, as well.

This pet has so many amazing abilities on tap (Image via Studio Wildcard)

What makes the Veilwyn so special is that it can summon two Veilwyn friends of the same level. This is one of the whistle commands for the Veilwyn. When you activate it, it will immediately summon temporary allies. It can also give you a Moral Support Buff. Here are all of the abilities of the Veilwyn:

Call Friends: Summons two allies of the same level

Tundra Endurance: Heals you or the creatures you are riding

Tundra Power: Increases damage on your next melee attack (or the creature you’re riding)

Tundra Swiftness: Increases speed

Moral Support: Defensive

Moral Support: Offensive

Moral Support: Speed

Call Friends is the real big deal about this pet. You can send them to attack an enemy, and they’ll immediately leap into battle, inflicting Frost with every attack. This alone makes it one of the best tames you can have. This, when combined with its crazy buffs, makes it a top-tier pick. You can even breed them if you want to try and get better, stronger ones in the future.

Check out our other ARK Survival Ascended guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More