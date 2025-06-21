How to tame Veilwyn in Ark Survival Ascended

With the new Ragnarok map in ARK Survival Ascended and the Lost Colony Expansion Pass, players can tame some new friends, such as the Veilwyn. An adorable snow fox type, it’s incredibly easy to tame but might be kind of tedious to find. I spent a significant amount of time trying to find one in the game, but it was certainly worth it. With a unique combat type, it will certainly be an ideal animal companion.
Sure, Ark Survival Ascended’s Bison is neat, but it can’t teleport and make Shadow Clones like the Veilwyn can, now can it? If you’re looking to find this adorable new companion on the Ragnarok map, we’re here to help.
How to find a Veilwyn in Ark Survival Ascended
As the Veilwyn in Ark Survival Ascended is a snow fox-type, you’ll want to look in any snowy areas on the map. The image below shows a list of places they’ve been known to frequent, so if you’re hunting this specific tame, I recommend going to any of the locations below.
I had a very hard time finding a Veilwyn. They simply did not show up as often as I’d like. Thankfully, you can also use console commands to simply summon a wild one and then tame that, if you run out of patience.
ARK Survival Ascended Veilwyn taming guide
It couldn’t possibly be any easier to tame a Veilwyn in Ark Survival Ascended, thankfully. Just crouch, get behind it, and press “E” to tame it! That’s it, it will immediately be claimed, allow you to name it, and be on your team. I used a ghillie suit too, just to try and “blend in”. It took a few minutes to creep up behind it, but that’s all I had to do.
You can also catch it with a bola, knock it out, and feed it kibble. Just interact with the animal’s inventory, put the kibble in, and it will eventually eat it. It won’t take much to tame it this way either, but frankly, you can just claim these.
What’s the console command to spawn a Veilwyn in ARK Survival Ascended?
If you are playing offline or on a server with cheats enabled, you can simply spawn a Veilwyn in Ark Survival Ascended. I did that myself, and it summoned a wild one to tame. There’s a separate code for a tamed one that will come in at level 150.
Summon wild Veilwyn
- cheat SpawnDino "Blueprint'/Game/LostColony/Dinos/YoungIceFox/YoungIceFox_DinoCompanion_Character_BP.YoungIceFox_DinoCompanion_Character_BP'" 500 0 0 150
Summon tamed Veilwyn
- cheat gmsummon "YoungIceFox_DinoCompanion_Character_BP_C" 60
All Veilwyn abilities and controls
The Veilwyn is not a rideable mount in Ark Survival Ascended; it’s entirely too small for that. It does have Companion Mode that you can turn on, though. You can turn this on with the pet’s radial wheel. If it’s on, they will follow you, and if they die, they’ll respawn eventually, coming right back to you. You can also set a ton of behaviors for it, as well.
What makes the Veilwyn so special is that it can summon two Veilwyn friends of the same level. This is one of the whistle commands for the Veilwyn. When you activate it, it will immediately summon temporary allies. It can also give you a Moral Support Buff. Here are all of the abilities of the Veilwyn:
- Call Friends: Summons two allies of the same level
- Tundra Endurance: Heals you or the creatures you are riding
- Tundra Power: Increases damage on your next melee attack (or the creature you’re riding)
- Tundra Swiftness: Increases speed
- Moral Support: Defensive
- Moral Support: Offensive
- Moral Support: Speed
Call Friends is the real big deal about this pet. You can send them to attack an enemy, and they’ll immediately leap into battle, inflicting Frost with every attack. This alone makes it one of the best tames you can have. This, when combined with its crazy buffs, makes it a top-tier pick. You can even breed them if you want to try and get better, stronger ones in the future.
Check out our other ARK Survival Ascended guides and features:
- Ark Survival Ascended v67 patch notes
- Ark Survival Ascended: 5 best base-building spots in Ragnarok map
- Ark Survival Ascended: How does the Skill Tree work?