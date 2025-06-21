ARK Survival Ascended: 5 best base-building spots in Ragnarok map

The Ragnarok map for ARK Survival Ascended is one of the most beautiful open worlds you can find in a video game. Since it's a survival MMO, you’ll spend a lot of time exploring. But when you’re not doing so, you’ll need a base of operations. The Ragnarok Ascended map is 144 square kilometers wide, giving you plenty of space for base-building.

This guide will list five different locations to start building your masterpiece.

Best base-building spots in ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok

As mentioned earlier, the map is huge and worth exploring. It’s hard to fit so many locations in one place; that’s why the list contains five spots that we believe will be very popular. Here are our top five base-building spots:

1) Ragnarok waterfalls (Latitude ~28, Longitude ~49)

Waterfall with hidden cave in Ark Survival Ragnarok (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This place is great for two reasons. You can build a base either at the bottom of the waterfall or make a secure hideout in the cave behind. The base is filled with shallow water, trees, and patches of land. A combination of these three makes an incredible scenic view.

For those going incognito, climb behind the waterfall to find a cave entrance. This cave contains a small opening that illuminates the entire cavern during the day, and there’s plenty of space to build your secret hideout.

2) Castle on the bridge (Latitude ~43.5, Longitude ~86.5)

Castle on the bridge in Ark Survival Ragnarok (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Ragnarok Ascended added a few more new isles, one of which contains a bridge going through a castle. It’s one of the perfect fantasy sets you can find in the game. The area is huge and has the potential to turn into a small town.

The castle is in bad shape and will require some effort to rebuild, but once you’re done building, it will be like you own the island. Plenty of resources, like Obsidian, Crystal, and Metals, also spawn on the mountain behind.

3) Safe haven (Latitude ~58, Longitude ~20)

Your own private island (Image via YouTube @TheSanyxs || Studio Wildcard)

If you're looking for a peaceful time and want to stay alone, the island collection on the extreme right of the map may be the perfect place. With a little effort, you can convert this place into your private island.

There is also a lack of carnivorous creatures, making your life much easier. Furthermore, it is surrounded by various resource veins and is close to every type of biome in the game.

4) Ruins on the Lake (Latitude ~27.7, Longitude ~28.9)

Lake Runis (Image via YouTube @LolsAtLance || Studio Wildcard)

If you’re looking for a safe and relaxing location, the lake ruins are perfect for setting up your base. It’s another semi-destroyed building, but in the middle of a lake, making one of the best-looking places in the game.

This is also a good place to farm Silica Pearls. Traveling just a few clicks away will land you in the snowy mountains rich in oil and metal deposits, along with other useful resources.

5) Ragnarok canyon (Latitude ~39, Longitude ~45.5)

Ragnarok canyon (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The massive canyon featured in the trailer for the Lost Colony expansion is another great spot for base-building. In the middle, there’s a huge cliff with multiple waterfalls. You can either build on top of the cliff or in the surrounding area.

The flat cliffs provide you with a complete view of your surroundings, and the area also contains a lot of useful resources. With so many benefits in one place, it will surely become one of the most popular spots for base building among the community.

With the introduction of Template Hammer, it is now possible to share the layout of your base with friends. This makes the base building much easier, as you can use templates to plan the layout much faster.

