ARK Survival Ascended: How to get and use the Building Template Hammer

The Template Hammer is a new building tool in ARK Survival Ascended, which was added to the title with the Lost Colony expansion. This piece of equipment allows you to save some time while designing your base. You can copy and save the template of a structure, and then use it in a different location without the need to rebuild everything.

The Template Hammer is a great tool if you don’t want to spend too much time deciding what to build. This guide will explain how to acquire and use the Template Hammer.

How to acquire Template Hammer in ARK Survival Ascended

Basic blueprint placed using Template Hammer (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Building things can often be a tedious process in ARK. This is where the Template Hammer comes in. The tool allows you to save the entire blueprint for a building or other specific items and reuse them later.

This Hammer can be acquired through crafting, but there are a few requirements. You’ll need to have the Paintbrush and the Painting Canvas unlocked. The Template Hammer Engram also requires 5 Engram Points. Note that the Template Hammer is exclusive to the Lost Colony expansion, meaning you cannot craft the item if you don’t have the expansion.

Here are the crafting material requirements:

Charcoal x1

Metal Ingot x1

Hide x1

Wood x3

How to use Template Hammer in ARK Survival Ascended

Using the Template Hammer to build (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Once you have your Template Hammer, equipping the item will give you multiple crafting options. You can copy and save templates from already built structures and share them with others. Here are the multiple modes of the Template Hammer that you can use in the title:

Create mode

The create mode allows you to copy and save a template. While in this mode, you’ll have two options: select single or select all. Using the first option will allow you to pick individual pieces of a structure. This is a great choice if you are looking to copy specific structures that can be reused in other designs.

Using Select all will copy the entire structure. After selecting what you want from any of the two options, a template can be saved and used in a different location.

Click to select template

This option is what you will be using to select your saved templates and place the blueprint. You can either pick something you have saved or use one of the presets. There is another option to import a template as well. The game also allows you to install templates made by others.

Build mode

Selecting the build mode will give you three completely new options. After you copy and place the structure blueprint, you’ll need to build it. This can be done with the build mode.

Auto build: If you have the required items in your inventory, the structure will start building itself.

If you have the required items in your inventory, the structure will start building itself. Alter mode: This option allows you to tweak the design.

This option allows you to tweak the design. Complete mode: Once you’re done or want to stop the building process, use the complete mode.

If you don’t have the required items in the inventory, or some part of the building’s base isn’t on the ground, progress will halt. Hence, ensure you pick a decent flat surface to place your structure.

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More