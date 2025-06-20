How to tame Ice Wyverns in ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok

Wyverns are powerful creatures in ARK Survival Ascended, and with the Ragnarok expansion, the game has added Ice Wyverns back into the mix. These were previously considered one of the weakest among all Wyverns. However, they are still arguably the best-looking ones, and their ability to slow enemies down comes in handy in some situations.

In this guide, we will guide you through the process of taming your own Ice Wyvern in the Ragnarok Ascended DLC.

Ice Wyvern location in ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok

Ice Wyvern flying over Bisons (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Put on your fur armor, as the search for the Ice Wyvern will take you across all the cold biomes. There is a massive snow biome right in the center of the map, which is your best bet for finding these creatures. Check around longitude ~50 and latitude ~50.

Another good location for an Ice Wyvern nest is somewhere around longitude ~30 and latitude ~50. Note that Wyverns are very aggressive and will attack you if spotted. Before you make any moves on the egg, secure an exit. A flying creature will make your egg heist much easier.

How to tame Ice Wyverns in ARK Survival Ascended

A pack of Wyvern flying by (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Taming an Ice Wyvern is different from the general practice of knocking down creatures and force-feeding them their favourite food. Instead, you’ll need a Wyvern egg and must raise the baby until adulthood. While it may seem like a lot of work, these creatures are useful throughout the game.

To acquire an egg, you’ll need to enter the Ice Wyvern’s nest and steal one. Try to approach as stealthily as possible, as fighting multiple Wyverns can be difficult. After acquiring an egg, you’ll need to incubate it using high heat. Place torches or a campfire around the egg; it won’t hatch if the temperature is cold. Keep the fire going until the egg hatches.

Once you have the baby Wyvern, you’ll need to take on the role of a full-time mother and feed the baby. Despite being a carnivore, a baby Wyvern will only drink Wyvern milk. This means it’s time to make another trip to your local Wyvern nest.

Look for female Wyverns around the nest and knock them out. The type doesn’t matter as long as it's a Wyvern. Collect the milk and use it to feed the baby, or the baby will perish.

Ice Wyvern abilities in Ark Survival Ascended

Wyvern grabbing baby Mammoth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Besides looking cool with their spiky heads, Ice Wyverns also have practical uses. They can make travelling much faster and double up as a combat creature at the same time. Here are their abilities:

Basic attack: When using basic attack, your Wyvern will bite the enemy in front.

When using basic attack, your Wyvern will bite the enemy in front. Breath attack: Unleashing Ice Breath will send a massive burst of chilling waves upon the enemy, slowing them down and dealing damage.

Unleashing Ice Breath will send a massive burst of chilling waves upon the enemy, slowing them down and dealing damage. Flap attack: The Wyvern can send a gust of wind towards enemies by flapping its wings.

The Wyvern can send a gust of wind towards enemies by flapping its wings. Grabbing: Your Wyvern can grab small creatures while flying.

Your Wyvern can grab small creatures while flying. Flight: Once the baby Wyvern turns into an adult, it can take you for a ride around the map.

Ice Breath is the most useful ability of an Ice Wyvern. Use it when you are hunting or taming other creatures to slow them down so you can dismount and use your weapon or tranquilizers on the target.

