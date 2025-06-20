ARK Survival Ascended: How does the Skill Tree work?

ARK Survival Ascended now has a Skill Tree system, courtesy of the Lost Colony Expansion Pass. Called the Lost Skill Tree System, players will be able to unlock some truly powerful passive and active abilities, designed around a variety of gameplay styles. They can help you survive easier, reduce your repair costs, and so much more. Unfortunately, this is something locked behind a paywall, so if you don’t have the Expansion Pass, you can’t take advantage of this great system.

The Skill Tree system rolls out with the ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok update, as was shown in the 2025 Roadmap. If you’re curious about how this system works, we’re here to help you figure it out and survive just a bit easier.

How does the new Skill Tree work in ARK Survival Ascended?

You can find the new Skill Tree system in ARK Survival Ascended by clicking on the far right tab of your character screen. It brings up a red screen that has a skill tree similar to Final Fantasy X’s sphere grid. To unlock any of these, you need to first have the Expansion Pass, but also have Skill Points.

Completing Milestones can take time, but it's the secret to unlocking untold power (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Simply pulling up the Skill Tree will show the passives, and the active skill points can be found elsewhere. You can see the active skills by clicking on what looks to be a starburst icon next to the flag in the menu. You can also see them on the skill tree, towards the end of each line of skills. The aforementioned menu just makes it easy to drag and drop those actives onto your hotbar.

If you click the little red flag on your Skill Tree menu, towards the upper right of the screen, you’ll be brought to your Milestones. Pulling up Milestones will show a series of milestone paths. In the image above, you’ll see Beachcomber, Woodland Worker, and Stone Age. Completing all the milestones in one of those columns nets you the reward of 3 Skill Points, as you see on the screen.

It doesn’t matter how you do them, as long as you complete those objectives, and get some skill points. Once you finally have a few skill points, you can go back to the Skill Tree in ARK Survival Ascended, and unlock some powers. You start in the center, with the red icon, and have to pick one of the three abilities directly connected to it:

These skills are all amazing; pick what matters to you most from the start (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Hot Blooded: Your natural Health regeneration is increased by 100/200/300%.

Your natural Health regeneration is increased by 100/200/300%. Well-Oiled Machine: Reduces repair cost of Items and Structures by 10/20/30%.

Reduces repair cost of Items and Structures by 10/20/30%. Experienced Killer: Your mounts gain 10/20/30% increased Experience from kills.

Doing so will require a specific amount of Skill Points, and then allow you to take the next skill along that line, provided you can afford it. At first, they cost one skill point, but the deeper you go, the more they cost. These will no doubt benefit you when you're tackling the content of the Ragnarok map.

It’s going to take some time to unlock all these skills, unless you’re running cheats in Offline Mode, but they’re worth it. All of the passives will automatically run on your character, so it’s just a matter of picking which ones you want first from the active and passive list. This will give your character a suite of incredible new powers and passive bonuses to make survival so much easier.

